Whiskas and AMV BBDO create playlist that soothes cats

The films are supplemented by social media that targets cat owners in the main platforms, and the track and playlist to de-stress cats will be available for free on Spotify and YouTube.

Jane Wakely, Mars Petcare Chief Marketing Officer, said: “As any cat parent knows, getting a purr from your cat is the highest praise you could earn. We believe that happy cats make happy humans, so we’re delighted to launch a Whiskas campaign that creates more purrs all round. Purr More is a great example of how we’re innovating and utilizing digital and technology to put pet parents at the heart of our purpose: a better world for pets.”

Alex Grieve, Chief Creative Officer at AMV BBDO, added: “We wanted to create an idea for Whiskas that truly mirrored their mission which, when you boil everything down, is to make cats and cat parents happy. The purr is the ultimate sign of cat happiness. So, in every piece of creative work moving forward our goal will be to create a world where cats Purr More.”

The launch track of the playlist, titled Purr More, has its own music video, created by animator Daniel Stankler. The Whiskas team also plans to print a limited-edition collectible vinyl. Each vinyl has a fish printed on the top that will revolve when played and entertain cats as they enjoy the music. Influencers will be invited to play it to their cat and share the interaction on TikTok, encouraging others to do the same.

