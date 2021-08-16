Whiskas and AMV BBDO create playlist that soothes cats
Whiskas has launched a global brand campaign called ‘Purr More’ through Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO that seeks to make cats and their owners happy with especially created music
16 August 2021
The campaign, which launched today in Russia ahead of a global rollout, features a suite of films from Bafta-winning animator and director Nina Gantz and original cat music from National Symphony Cellist David Teie.
Each film takes us inside a cat’s imagination to better understand what happens when they purr. The scenarios were built from things cats love, such as cardboard boxes, wool, and laundry and each asset contains a unique brand mnemonic precisely designed to appeal to the felines. Teie’s work has been scientifically proven by the Journal of Feline Medicine to reduce cats' stress levels.
The films are supplemented by social media that targets cat owners in the main platforms, and the track and playlist to de-stress cats will be available for free on Spotify and YouTube.
Jane Wakely, Mars Petcare Chief Marketing Officer, said: “As any cat parent knows, getting a purr from your cat is the highest praise you could earn. We believe that happy cats make happy humans, so we’re delighted to launch a Whiskas campaign that creates more purrs all round. Purr More is a great example of how we’re innovating and utilizing digital and technology to put pet parents at the heart of our purpose: a better world for pets.”
Alex Grieve, Chief Creative Officer at AMV BBDO, added: “We wanted to create an idea for Whiskas that truly mirrored their mission which, when you boil everything down, is to make cats and cat parents happy. The purr is the ultimate sign of cat happiness. So, in every piece of creative work moving forward our goal will be to create a world where cats Purr More.”
The launch track of the playlist, titled Purr More, has its own music video, created by animator Daniel Stankler. The Whiskas team also plans to print a limited-edition collectible vinyl. Each vinyl has a fish printed on the top that will revolve when played and entertain cats as they enjoy the music. Influencers will be invited to play it to their cat and share the interaction on TikTok, encouraging others to do the same.
Credits:
Client: Mars
Brand: Whiskas
Campaign title: Purr More
Client name: Lyubov Chumikova, Whiskas Global Brand Director at Mars
Client name: Nailya Alieva, Whiskas Global Brand Manager at Mars
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Alex Grieve
ECDs: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley
Creative Director: Neil Clarke and Jay Phillips
Creative Team: Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones
Creative Design Director: Vanessa Fowler Kendall, Mario Kerkstra, Max Henderson and Simon Dilks
Agency Planning Team: Lola Neves, Brian Williamson, Emily Brydon and Phoebe Fielding
Agency Account Team: Alice Kasappian, Poppy Wilson, Ella Fanshawe, Matthew Henry, Ethan Meade and Maddie Burnell
Agency Producer: Sophie Honour and Joe Sloane
Media Agency: Mediacom
Production Company: Blink Ink
Director: Nina Gantz
Production Co. Producer: Gareth Owen
Post-production Company: Blink Ink
Sound studio: 750 - Mark Hellaby
Audio Post-production: Mr Pape