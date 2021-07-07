AMV BBDO Celebrates Return Of Macmillan Coffee Morning

AMV BBDO is celebrating the return of the in-person Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support, happening on September 24, with a new campaign encouraging supporters to host their own event and sharing the message that whatever they do, it really makes a difference.

With postponed appointments, missed diagnoses, and delayed treatments, the Covid-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted people struggling with a cancer diagnosis. At the same time, charities like Macmillan Cancer Support are facing the biggest income challenge of their existence, at a time when the support they provide is needed more than ever.

This social led integrated campaign is designed to give anyone and everyone a reason to sign up and put on a coffee morning – not just those who have been touched by cancer.

The list of motivations is infinite, and it doesn’t matter if it’s big, small, silly, important, or random because every penny raised will help people living with cancer. Whether it’s for the mother of all catch-ups, because chemo’s finished, a lads’ reunion, baking’s your thing, a kitchen disco, or to say ‘you’re incredible,’ your reason for hosting is a good one.

Ant Newman, brand and marketing director at Macmillan says “Macmillan’s Coffee Morning is one of the nation’s most-loved fundraising events, and this new campaign shows that any reason is a great one to host one, however big or small. We want the 2021 event to be bigger and better than ever because after the year we’ve had, it is just the tonic the nation needs.”

The campaign is part of the new brand platform “Whatever it takes”, developed in partnership with AMV BBDO and launched earlier this year with the award-winning “Whatever it Takes” film.

Macmillan’s coffee morning event can be hosted at any date and anywhere. From a group in the garden, a virtual coffee or takeaway cake, supporters can find everything they need on the website .