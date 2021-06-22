Creative Salon Loves...
#wombpainstories for Essity by AMV BBDO: Leading the UK pack at Cannes Lions 2021
The campaign has two Grands Prix already this week
22 June 2021
The #wombpainstories campaign for Essity by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has two Grands Prix so far at the Cannes Lions 2021 festival, to add to an already extensive shelf of trophies.
The campaign - which won a Health & Wellness Grand Prix, - needs no introduction. Following on from the #BloodNormal campaign in 2017 that addressed the stigma around periods and Viva La Vulva in 2018 which tackled the damaging myth of the perfect vulva, #wombpainstories highlights the highs and lows of womb health.
For the #wombstories film, AMV worked with the director, writer and producer Nisha Ganatra, and a predominantly female crew with an all-women team of animators and illustrators who have imagined the life of wombs.
From the sudden flood of period blood to the challenges of trying to conceive, from the monstrous pain of endometriosis to the changes wrought by the menopause, the brutal and beautiful experience of having a womb are powerfully, poignantly, joyfully and painfully brought to life through the vignettes of the ad.
For Endometriosis Awareness Month the campaign was extended to include #PainStories, addressing the “gender pain gap” and illustrating women’s experiences of pain, with a focus on endometriosis. A “Pain Dictionary” creates a new visual language to describe pain, and a “Pain Museum” shares personal stories and information from experts about endometriosis and other conditions.
Last month #wombstories won arguably the most coveted award in the commercial creative world: a D&AD Black Pencil. But a clutch of big awards at the Cannes Lions this week will seal this as one of the most iconic and important campaigns of recent years.
