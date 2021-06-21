Outdoor Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

They went to: Burger King’s campaign ‘Day 35’, ‘Day 28’, ‘Day 32’ created by Burger King, Miami / INGO, Stockholm / DAVID, Miami / Publicis Romania, Bucharest; as well as Publicis Italy, Milan, for Heineken’s ‘Shutter Ads’; and Publicis Conseil, Paris, France, for ‘Renault - Village Electrique’.

The Burger King work formed part of 'Moldy Whopper', which won a number of awards last year, including Best of Show at the One Show in 2020 and a Black Pencil at D&AD 2020.

'Shutter Ads' ran during the pandemic in Argentina. Heineken diverted its spend to advertising directly on the shutters of closed bars to help them find the money to reopen. The campaign featured billboards with the message "See this ad today, enjoy this bar tomorrow."

'Electric Village' for Renault saw each household of the hamlet of Appy, France, provided with a fleet of 11 Renault Zoes, together with a public charging point, for a period of three years to create the first fully electric town in France. It was the subject of a documentary series.

Bruno Bertelli, the global chief creative officer at Publicis Worldwide, said: “Being relevant in people’s lives is critical to successful creativity. Our Grands Prix centres around ideas that have cultural resonance; from putting sustainability at the heart of a village and recognising innovative solutions throughout the pandemic to showing that real food does in fact get ugly. Congratulations to our brave clients and teams for the recognition of these great ideas.”