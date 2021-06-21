Design Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

AKQA Stockholm, Sweden, picked up a Grand Prix in the Design Lions category for H&M’s ‘H&M Looop’, the world's first in-store recycling system that turns old garments into new ones.

Looop gives H&M customers the opportunity to watch a container-sized machine recycle their old textiles into something new. The garments are cleaned, shredded into fibres and spun into new yarn, which is then knitted into new fashion items. The system uses no water and no chemicals, so has a significantly lower environmental impact than when producing garments from scratch.

AKQA worked with H&M to bring the process to life for customers. Opposite the machine, eight giant screens display the end-to-end process behind it. Each depicts an individual step as an animated loop, which come to life as customers walk by. ASMR sound enriches each film to heighten the sensory experience. An accompanying website brings this revolutionary recycling system and its story to a global audience.

A second Grand Prix went to Superunion, London / Notpla Limited, London, UK, for Notpla, a revolutionary material which aims to make plastic disappear.

Notpla is an edible, biodegradable material made from plants and seaweed. It can be used directly to replace plastic cups at sporting events, festivals and private parties, as well as sachets for condiments, and can be made into thin films or a coating for cardboard to create a wide range of products.

Superunion London joined Notpla's design engineers and backers to create a name and brand that would leave people in no doubt about its potential value to the world. The animated logo reflects a vessel that can be filled with water and when it is emptied, the exterior disappears, just like its packaging. The tone of voice is simple, pared back, direct and bold. Notpla is built on the idea that its products will change the world.