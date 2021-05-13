Guinness celebrates pubs reopening in spot from AMV BBDO
Guinness has launched a campaign featuring the classic song ‘Always On My Mind’ in anticipation of pubs fully reopening next week
The #LooksLikeGuinness campaign, through Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, takes its inspiration from the experience of us seeing something we miss everywhere we look.
It takes the form of a 40” film and opens with a series of black and white objects – socks on a washing line, a white cat napping on a black compost bin – before revealing the ultimate black and white object that has been on our minds: a pint of Guinness, in a pub, with our mates.
The campaign will run on national television, along with online and video on demand and DOOH and print. Social media support will invite Guinness lovers to submit their own lookalike pints using the hashtag #LooksLikeGuinness.
Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB, said: “The past year has been tough for the hospitality industry, so we want to do all that we can to make sure that the opening week of indoor hospitality is as successful as it can be. We’re pleased to be able to mark this monumentous occasion with the #LooksLikeGuinness campaign – the reopening of the pubs has been a long time coming but as we say at Guinness, ‘Good things Come to those who wait’."
CREDITS:
Client: Diageo
Brand: GUINNESS
Campaign title: #LooksLikeGuinness
Client name: Ros Healy, Neil Shah, Linda Bradley and Beth Weston
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Alex Grieve
ECDs: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley
Creative Director: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley
Creative Team: Jack Watts and James Cambridge
Agency planner: Lisa Stoney
Agency account team: Michael Pring, Nick Andrew, Alexandra Sandford Smith and Ed Nash
Agency producer: Polly Lowles and Michelle Walton
Production company: Outsider
Director: Chris Balmond
Director of Photography: Eoin McLoughlin
Production Co. Producer: Paul McPadden