Guinness celebrates pubs reopening in spot from AMV BBDO

The campaign will run on national television, along with online and video on demand and DOOH and print. Social media support will invite Guinness lovers to submit their own lookalike pints using the hashtag #LooksLikeGuinness.

Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB, said: “The past year has been tough for the hospitality industry, so we want to do all that we can to make sure that the opening week of indoor hospitality is as successful as it can be. We’re pleased to be able to mark this monumentous occasion with the #LooksLikeGuinness campaign – the reopening of the pubs has been a long time coming but as we say at Guinness, ‘Good things Come to those who wait’."

