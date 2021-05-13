Guinness ad

Guinness celebrates pubs reopening in spot from AMV BBDO

Guinness has launched a campaign featuring the classic song ‘Always On My Mind’ in anticipation of pubs fully reopening next week

By creative salon

13 May 2021

The #LooksLikeGuinness campaign, through Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, takes its inspiration from the experience of us seeing something we miss everywhere we look.

It takes the form of a 40” film and opens with a series of black and white objects – socks on a washing line, a white cat napping on a black compost bin – before revealing the ultimate black and white object that has been on our minds: a pint of Guinness, in a pub, with our mates.

The campaign will run on national television, along with online and video on demand and DOOH and print. Social media support will invite Guinness lovers to submit their own lookalike pints using the hashtag #LooksLikeGuinness.

Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB, said: “The past year has been tough for the hospitality industry, so we want to do all that we can to make sure that the opening week of indoor hospitality is as successful as it can be. We’re pleased to be able to mark this monumentous occasion with the #LooksLikeGuinness campaign – the reopening of the pubs has been a long time coming but as we say at Guinness, ‘Good things Come to those who wait’."

CREDITS:

Client: Diageo

Brand: GUINNESS

Campaign title: #LooksLikeGuinness

Client name: Ros Healy, Neil Shah, Linda Bradley and Beth Weston

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Alex Grieve

ECDs: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley

Creative Director: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley

Creative Team: Jack Watts and James Cambridge

Agency planner: Lisa Stoney

Agency account team: Michael Pring, Nick Andrew, Alexandra Sandford Smith and Ed Nash

Agency producer: Polly Lowles and Michelle Walton

Production company: Outsider

Director: Chris Balmond

Director of Photography: Eoin McLoughlin

Production Co. Producer: Paul McPadden

