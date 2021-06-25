wombstories

AMVBBDO wins Agency of the Festival at Cannes Lions 2021

Five Grands Prix helped secure the London agency the top accolade at the awards show

By Creative Salon

25 June 2021

AMVBBDO has been named global Agency of the Festival at Cannes Lions 2021 after winning five Grands Prix, 5 Gold Lions, 9 Silver Lions and 8 Bronze Lions, including the Festival’s top Lion, the Titanium Grand Prix for its “#Wombstories” campaign for Bodyform/Libresse.

#Wombstories, including the #painstories campaign, was also awarded Grand Prix in Health & Wellness, Film Craft and Film. AMVBBDO also won the Lions Health United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good for its work for the Central Office of Public Interest’s (COPI) “addresspollution.org” campaign, and a range of Lions for campaigns from Bombay Sapphire and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Alex Grieve, Chief Creative Officer, AMVBBDO, said: “Being named Agency of the Festival is an incredible honour and doing so with some of our most brilliant work to date, across various clients, makes it even sweeter. Particularly with #Wombstories, we’ve been fortunate to have a fearless client in Essity who are attuned to the power of creativity and aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo. It’s been thrilling pushing the creative boundaries with them year-over-year,” said .

This is the third time the agency has won back-to-back Titanium and Glass Lions, which previously happened in 2019 and 2020. It's also the third time AMVBBDO has been named Agency of The Year at award shows this year. The agency landed a Black Pencil at D&AD and six Best of Disciplines and the One Show Best of Show; AMVBBDO was named agency of the year globally in both shows.

The agency announced the appointment of a new CEO this week, with Sam Hawkey preparing to join from Saatchi & Saatchi.

#WOMBSTORIES CREDITS

Client: Essity

Brand: Libresse/Bodyform

Campaign title: #Wombstories by Libresse™️

Client name: Tanja Grubner, Global Marketing & Communications Director, Femcare

Client name: Martina Poulopati, Global Marketing & Commmunications Director, HHT

Client name: Luciana de Azevedo Lara - Global Brand Communications Manager, FemCare

Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Alex Grieve

ECDs: Nadja Lossgott & Nicholas Hulley

Creative Directors: Toby Allen & Jim Hilson

Copywriter & Art Director: Nicholas Hulley & Nadja Lossgott

Designer: Mario Kertstra

Agency Planner: Margaux Revol, Beatrice Farmelo and Bridget Angear

Agency Account Team: Sara Abaza, Sarah Hore-Lacy, Helen Limbrey and Sarah Douglas

Agency Creative Producer: Edwina Dennison

PR Agency: Ketchum

Painstories Credits:

Client: Essity

Brand: Libresse/Bodyform

#PAINSTORIES CREDITS

Client name: Tanja Grubner, Global Marketing & Communications Director, Femcare

Client name: Luciana de Azevedo Lara - Global Brand Communications Manager, FemCare

Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Alex Grieve

ECDs: Nadja Lossgott & Nicholas Hulley

Creative Directors: Toby Allen & Jim Hilson, Nadja Lossgott & Nicholas Hulley

Copywriter & Art Director: Augustine Cerf & Lauren Peters

Designer: Mario Kertstra & Jack Donovan

Agency Planner: Margaux Revol, Beatrice Farmelo and Bridget Angear

Agency Account Team: Sarah Douglas, Sarah Hore-Lacy and Katie Gorrod

Agency Creative Producer: Rosie Stipic

Business Affairs: Michelle Holmes

PR Agency: Ketchum

Practice Director: Amber Organ

Senior Account Manager: Victoria Bond

Research Company: The Outsiders

Researchers: Steven Lacey & Zoë McQuillin

