AMVBBDO wins Agency of the Festival at Cannes Lions 2021

AMVBBDO has been named global Agency of the Festival at Cannes Lions 2021 after winning five Grands Prix, 5 Gold Lions, 9 Silver Lions and 8 Bronze Lions, including the Festival’s top Lion, the Titanium Grand Prix for its “#Wombstories” campaign for Bodyform/Libresse.

#Wombstories, including the #painstories campaign, was also awarded Grand Prix in Health & Wellness, Film Craft and Film. AMVBBDO also won the Lions Health United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good for its work for the Central Office of Public Interest’s (COPI) “addresspollution.org” campaign, and a range of Lions for campaigns from Bombay Sapphire and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Alex Grieve, Chief Creative Officer, AMVBBDO, said: “Being named Agency of the Festival is an incredible honour and doing so with some of our most brilliant work to date, across various clients, makes it even sweeter. Particularly with #Wombstories, we’ve been fortunate to have a fearless client in Essity who are attuned to the power of creativity and aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo. It’s been thrilling pushing the creative boundaries with them year-over-year,” said .

This is the third time the agency has won back-to-back Titanium and Glass Lions, which previously happened in 2019 and 2020. It's also the third time AMVBBDO has been named Agency of The Year at award shows this year. The agency landed a Black Pencil at D&AD and six Best of Disciplines and the One Show Best of Show; AMVBBDO was named agency of the year globally in both shows.

The agency announced the appointment of a new CEO this week, with Sam Hawkey preparing to join from Saatchi & Saatchi.