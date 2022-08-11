Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

AMV BBDO is the creative company that believes in the power of Radical Empathy to solve the toughest business and societal challenges. Because you can’t make people care about brands or causes unless you really care about them in the first place. And unless you dig deep, you won’t go far.

So, we apply this belief and ethos to some of the UK’s and the world’s biggest advertisers, such as Bacardi, Currys, Essity, Ford Europe, Guinness, Meta, Pepsi, and Royal Mail, as well as charities – allowing brands and causes to punch above their weight, build on iconic platforms, change perceptions, put people in motion through the power of emotion.

In the last few years, AMV has redefined the entire feminine hygiene category by showing period blood in a Libresse/Bodyform campaign for the first time, which acted as the catalyst for the brand to smash down long-standing taboos in the way of women’s wellbeing. It has helped Maltesers increase its relevance by tackling societal expectations around postnatal and maternal mental health.

It has managed to completely shift perceptions around Macmillan staff and nurses, showing the tougher, grittier side of their staff’s roles, and in so doing, unlocked unprecedented levels of donations to Macmillan Cancer Support. It has reset the Currys brand around its most unique and potent asset: its humans and, ultimately, their expertise. Because tech, like in life, is better with expertise.

AMV is also helping address air pollution by successfully demanding that estate agents across the UK disclose air quality to buyers and renters, helped rebuild coral reefs in the ocean with Sheba, supported the charity Refuge to secure a change in the UK law to protect women against threats to share intimate images.

Sam Hawkey is the Chief Executive Officer and Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley are the Chief Creative Officers. Carmen Vasile is the Managing Director, Tom White is the Chief Strategy Officer, and Kelly Knight is the Chief Diversity Officer.

In 2021, AMV won an unprecedented “triple crown” of Global Agency of the Year awards at the most prestigious award shows: the One Show, D&AD and Cannes Lions. It was also ranked #1 Creative Agency in the UK by the Drum World Creative Rankings, as well as crowned Agency of the Year at Campaign Big Awards 2021. In addition, AMV was awarded top 10 status in WARC’s effectiveness rankings for over a decade.

The agency has the longest consecutive run of Golds in the history of the IPA Effectiveness Awards and is the winner of half of all the Marketing Society Grand Prix awards since 2012. It was also named one of the top 10 Best & Bravest Agencies on the Planet in 2021 and 2022 by the Contagious Pioneer Report.

AMV is part of the BBDO network, which has over 15,000 people in 289 offices across 81 countries and, therefore, has a global reach and manages brands across multiple regions and markets from London.

The agency combines its Radical Empathy approach with potent craft and an open API way of working to deliver the best possible creative output to its clients. This system enables the agency to expand strategic capabilities in key areas, including within inclusive design, sustainability, digital and e-commerce and gaming, that drive growth for its clients, its partners and the agency itself.

amvbbdo.com

Client: Bodyform

Work: #Wombstories