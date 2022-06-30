Guinness Irish Summer AMV BBDO

Guinness Celebrates Irish Summer

'Lovely Day For A Guinness' is created by AMV BBDO

By Creative Salon

30 June 2022

As the warmer weather sets in across Ireland, Guinness has launched a major new ad campaign created by AMV BBDO.

'Lovely Day For A Guinness' plays on the insight that when the sun finally arrives in the temperamental Irish climate, people will go to extreme lengths to make the most of the summer. The film opens with a group of friends moving their pub garden table to chase the elusive summer sun, which turns into a spontaneous adventure across the length and breadth of Ireland. The campaign celebrates the optimistic nature of Irish people and shows viewers that it’s a Lovely Day for a Guinness come rain, hail, or shine.

The inspiration for the campaign came from the bubbling of energy across the nation, of the potential of what is to come this summer. From long weekends and outdoor gigs to balmy BBQ’s and impromptu staycays there is a collective sense of seizing the day. Grab every little moment of fun and soak up every single ray of golden hour with a cold, smooth, creamy pint of GUINNESS. The work was directed by Molly Burdett at Spindle.

Jeanette Levis, marketing manager at Diageo, said: “We are so proud to share this new Guinness ad which captures a summer feeling like no other over a creamy, cold pint of Guinness. We are so excited for Guinness to make waves this summer with the campaign.”

Alicia Cliffe, art director at AMV BBDO, said: “The idea was based off a truth that (almost) all of us share – when the shade catches up, we move into the sun. A really fun brief to work on with a great team.”

Guinness will be breaking into new sunny territories to support Lovely Day for a Guinness, showing up at festivals across the summer, including Forbidden Fruit, All Together Now, the Big Grill and the Galway Races.

CREDITS

Client: Diageo

Brand: GUINNESS

Campaign title: Lovely Day for a Guinness

Client name: Barry Fitzpatrick and Jeanette Levis

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lassgott

Creative Team: Alicia Cliffe and Laurens Grainger

Agency planner: Joe Smith

Agency account team: Nick Andrew, Alexandra Stanford Smitha and Elana Murphy

Agency producer: Kieran Sadler

Production company: Spindle

Director: Molly Burdett

Director of Photography: Kate McCullough

Production Co. Producer: Swifty Hanrahan

Post-production Company: Electric Theatre Collective

Sound studio: King Lear

Media agency: PHD

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.