Guinness Celebrates Irish Summer

The inspiration for the campaign came from the bubbling of energy across the nation, of the potential of what is to come this summer. From long weekends and outdoor gigs to balmy BBQ’s and impromptu staycays there is a collective sense of seizing the day. Grab every little moment of fun and soak up every single ray of golden hour with a cold, smooth, creamy pint of GUINNESS. The work was directed by Molly Burdett at Spindle.

Jeanette Levis, marketing manager at Diageo, said: “We are so proud to share this new Guinness ad which captures a summer feeling like no other over a creamy, cold pint of Guinness. We are so excited for Guinness to make waves this summer with the campaign.”

Alicia Cliffe, art director at AMV BBDO, said: “The idea was based off a truth that (almost) all of us share – when the shade catches up, we move into the sun. A really fun brief to work on with a great team.”

Guinness will be breaking into new sunny territories to support Lovely Day for a Guinness, showing up at festivals across the summer, including Forbidden Fruit, All Together Now, the Big Grill and the Galway Races.