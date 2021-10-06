Currys launches first campaign after merging its brands

Currys PC World, Carphone Warehouse, Team Knowhow and Dixons Carphone have all become one brand and are being celebrated in a new spot by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

The campaign, ‘Who needs experts?’, plays on the fact that research from the retailer reveals that 58 per cent of Brits want to speak to a real-life expert before they buy.

It is the first since Currys merged with its counterparts and consists of various found (and created) footage of tech gone awry.

A TV spot seeks to bring to life the brand’s humanity, utilising the fact that as the UK’s largest omnichannel technology retailer, it has a lot of — human — experts under its wing.