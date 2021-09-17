London Named The World's Second Most Creative City
The Lions Creativity Report also ranks UK as the second most creative region - a position it has continued to hold since 2015
London has been named the second most creative city in the world, behind New York and ahead of Sao Paulo, according to the Lions Creativity Report.
AMV BBDO, London tops the UK agency rankings followed by McCann, London and Ogilvy, London.
The Lions Creativity Report recognises the world’s most creative companies, people and sectors globally
AMV won four Grands Prix for ‘#wombstories’ for Essity, which helped it secure the top spot. It also won the Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix For Good and five additional Lions for COPI’s ‘Addresspollution.org’.
In further good news for AMV its deputy Jim Hilson and Toby Allen were named third in the Creative Director rankings and its ECDs Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley were named seventh (with the UK’s Sharon Lock from Framestore in eighth).
AMV’s Augustine Cerf ranked fifth in the Copywriter of the Festival - the only UK based copywriter to rank in the top 10. Similarly Lauren Peters ranked fourth in the Art Director of the Festival; the only UK-based art director to feature.
UK Directors took two spots in the top 10 with Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood, represented by Smuggler, ranking in third and Melina Matsoukas from Prettybird eighth.
PHD Worldwide was named Media Network of the Festival, FCN its Network and WPP Holding Company of the Festival. Wieden & Kennedy took the honours in the Independent Agency stakes, and the Creative Brand of the Festival was Burger King.
Simon Cook, managing director, LIONS, said: “Alongside the definitive rankings, the Lions Creativity Report contains actionable insights that can support the creative community to learn from the global talent behind the world’s highest ranking creative work. The report spotlights the companies and people producing game-changing work and sets the benchmark for the future of creativity.”