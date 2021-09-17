London Named The World's Second Most Creative City

London has been named the second most creative city in the world, behind New York and ahead of Sao Paulo, according to the Lions Creativity Report.

AMV BBDO, London tops the UK agency rankings followed by McCann, London and Ogilvy, London.

The Lions Creativity Report recognises the world’s most creative companies, people and sectors globally

AMV won four Grands Prix for ‘#wombstories’ for Essity, which helped it secure the top spot. It also won the Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix For Good and five additional Lions for COPI’s ‘Addresspollution.org’.