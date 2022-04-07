Sure Launches New Global Brand Platform "Not Done Yet’ by AMVBBDO

Based on the insight that reveals that two thirds of UK consumers are let down by their current deodorant, claiming to experience odour or wetness[2] on a regular basis, Sure Nonstop Protection is the biggest upgrade to its antiperspirant technology in 30 years. It provides 2x stronger sweat protection than Sure’s basic protection, and also features Sure’s unique MotionSense™ technology. The new range works in sync with your body’s movements from application, offering round the clock resistance against sweat and wetness. 72% of consumers agree that Sure Nonstop Protection antiperspirant gives them the best sweat protection ever – the perfect product for those times when you can’t let sweat get in your stride[3].

Everyone faces barriers to movement, whether it’s self-doubt, judgment, exhaustion, or anything in between. We hear a voice in our head that says “I can’t do it”. Sure knows that in that moment, worrying about sweat and odor can make or break your confidence to keep moving. That’s why Sure’s antiperspirant products are designed to provide trusted, nonstop sweat and odor protection, no matter who you are or how you move. When the world says you’re done, Sure says you’re Not Done Yet.

Sure is committed to inspiring the confidence in everyone to move beyond limits. From depictions in advertising and portrayals across social media, to the people we encounter in our everyday lives, society offers a narrow view of what an everyday mover should be. Being told we are too old, not athletic enough, don’t have the right body shape or are the wrong gender, ability or race fuels self-doubt, impacting our confidence to move.

It is these preconceived ability standards and stereotyped notions of what it means to be a ‘mover’ that hold people back from experiencing the transformative benefits of movement. On a mission to change this mindset and empower people to reclaim their right to move, Sure is advocating for more diverse representation in the movement industry through the Not Done Yet platform.

To introduce the brand’s new positioning, AMV BBDO has created an integrated suite of content, comprising TV, online video, social, print and outdoor, that spans different executions, channels, and formats according to each market. “Not Done Yet”, directed by the celebrated screenwriter and director, Darius Marder, whose work includes Sound of Metal and A Place Beyond the Pines, kicks off the new brand platform.

The film breaks down the barriers to movement, challenging conventions and inspiring the next generation of movers - everyday athletes and professional sports communities alike. The message is brought to life by a diverse street cast: Lya, a professional drummer who has played at leading venues like Ronnie Scott’s and festivals such as Glastonbury; Jesse, the first blind rock climber to lead the ascent of Old Man of Hoy in Scotland; Patrick, ‘The Legend of Bethnal Green’, a grandfather who is also an internationally renowned competitive weightlifter and now professional coach; Khadijah, a black belt in kickboxing and Muay Thai who is teaching women to defend themselves amid rising hate crime and islamophobia; Fernanda, a plus-size mother-of-three who started giving dance classes in Brazil when she was 16 to support her family whilst studying in the evening; Kieron, a father of three young boys and Robert, a Namibian born skater and sailor with a condition called Sacral Agenesis, which has stunted the growth of his legs.

On the launch of NOT DONE YET, Kathryn Swallow, Global Brand VP said, “We believe in the power of movement to transform lives and that everyone should be able to experience the incredible physical, mental and social benefits movement brings. As the world’s number one antiperspirant and deodorant brand, we are proud to make products that keep millions of people staying fresh while on the move – but are committed to going further”.

“Society mostly celebrates winners, not tryers, creating a negative cycle of failure and diminished motivation. Life is about trying, moving, failing, pushing through self-doubts and breaking limits. However, the confidence to do this is not distributed equally. Societal fitness standards are fuelling self-doubt that stops so many of us from moving freely. We’re on a mission to change that. We are fighting for a world where everyone has the confidence to move more, regardless of sexuality, gender, race, disability, and body shape”.

Jim Hilson, Deputy ECD at AMV BBDO added, “No one got anywhere that mattered without stress and discomfort. NOT DONE YET is the attitude that helps everybody move forward. It’s that extra bit of confidence to help break through your plateau, whatever that is, to get somewhere new. Everyone is feeling like they need a bit of resilience and grit to go again after the two years we have just had. NOT DONE YET and the renewed energy of the iconic Tick work beyond sport and the traditional efficacy areas for our product. And thanks to the amazing Darius Marder and team, the final result just shows us how empathetic and emotional that idea can be.”

A local campaign to showcase the benefits of new Sure Nonstop Protection will be activated in the UK this month. It will be supported by TV, online video, social and influencer campaign as well as activated through partnerships with Sure’s key football partners, Manchester City and Chelsea.

CREDITS

Client: Unilever

Brand: Rexona / Degree / Sure / Shield

Campaign title: Not Done Yet

Brand team: Kathryn Swallow, Lucy Howdle, Natalie Lintern and Livia Fregolente

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Alex Grieve

Creative Directors: Toby Allen and Jim Hilson

Creative Team: Victor Bustani and Ricardo Porto

Planning Director: Olivia Stubbings

Account Team: Katy Talikowska, Hannah Penn, Jonny White, Matt Stimson, Daniel Sanderson and Safra Karim

Project Management: Jon Marshall

Executive Producer: Anita Sasdy

TV Production: Caroline Jemirifo

Art Production: Louisa Frost

Digital Production: Michelle Walton

Design: Simon Dilks

Motion Design: Bashak Yenier

Business Affairs: Cate Killeen

Production Company: Caviar

SA Production: Robot TV LTD (skater SA shoot)

Director: Darius Marder

Photographers: Antonia Steyn and Sophie Wedgwood

EP: Sorcha Shepherd

Producer: Campbell Beaton

DoP: David Procter

Dop: Devin Toselli (Skater SA shoot)

Sound: 750 LTD

Sound engineers: Sam Ashwell, Mike Bovill and Marcin Pawlik

Sound Producer: Kristin Troy and Martin Critchley

Post House: ETC

Post Producer: Holly Treacy

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Flame Lead: Toby Aldridge

2D Assist: Andrius Jurkevicius, Reynold Rodrigues

CG (Skater only): Will Medcalf

Edit House: Assembly Rooms

Editor: Eve Ashwell

Producer: Dan Breheny

Sound house for Brazilian mastering: Hefty

Sound Engineer: Edu Luke

Producer: Debora Carvalho and Daniella Cabaritti

Playout and mastering: Tag

Production Company (Basketball, Dancer UK and Dancer US films): Fresh Film

Director: Harry George Hall

Exec Producer: Kim Griffin

Producer: Richard Carter-Hounslow

Director of Photography: Tony C Miller

Editor: Isaac Bell

Post-Production: Unit Post