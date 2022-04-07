Sure Launches New Global Brand Platform "Not Done Yet’ by AMVBBDO
New multichannel campaign inspires everyone to keep moving
07 April 2022
Sure, also known as Degree in the US and Rexona in the rest of the world, are the UK’s No.1 antiperspirant and deodorant brand[1]. This year, to support the launch of the new Sure Nonstop Protection range, they are launching Not Done Yet, a new global brand platform created by AMV BBDO. The campaign is breaking now in the US and in the UK and, by the end of the year, it will be live in North and South America, Europe, and South-East Asia.
Based on the insight that reveals that two thirds of UK consumers are let down by their current deodorant, claiming to experience odour or wetness[2] on a regular basis, Sure Nonstop Protection is the biggest upgrade to its antiperspirant technology in 30 years. It provides 2x stronger sweat protection than Sure’s basic protection, and also features Sure’s unique MotionSense™ technology. The new range works in sync with your body’s movements from application, offering round the clock resistance against sweat and wetness. 72% of consumers agree that Sure Nonstop Protection antiperspirant gives them the best sweat protection ever – the perfect product for those times when you can’t let sweat get in your stride[3].
Everyone faces barriers to movement, whether it’s self-doubt, judgment, exhaustion, or anything in between. We hear a voice in our head that says “I can’t do it”. Sure knows that in that moment, worrying about sweat and odor can make or break your confidence to keep moving. That’s why Sure’s antiperspirant products are designed to provide trusted, nonstop sweat and odor protection, no matter who you are or how you move. When the world says you’re done, Sure says you’re Not Done Yet.
Sure is committed to inspiring the confidence in everyone to move beyond limits. From depictions in advertising and portrayals across social media, to the people we encounter in our everyday lives, society offers a narrow view of what an everyday mover should be. Being told we are too old, not athletic enough, don’t have the right body shape or are the wrong gender, ability or race fuels self-doubt, impacting our confidence to move.
It is these preconceived ability standards and stereotyped notions of what it means to be a ‘mover’ that hold people back from experiencing the transformative benefits of movement. On a mission to change this mindset and empower people to reclaim their right to move, Sure is advocating for more diverse representation in the movement industry through the Not Done Yet platform.
To introduce the brand’s new positioning, AMV BBDO has created an integrated suite of content, comprising TV, online video, social, print and outdoor, that spans different executions, channels, and formats according to each market. “Not Done Yet”, directed by the celebrated screenwriter and director, Darius Marder, whose work includes Sound of Metal and A Place Beyond the Pines, kicks off the new brand platform.
The film breaks down the barriers to movement, challenging conventions and inspiring the next generation of movers - everyday athletes and professional sports communities alike. The message is brought to life by a diverse street cast: Lya, a professional drummer who has played at leading venues like Ronnie Scott’s and festivals such as Glastonbury; Jesse, the first blind rock climber to lead the ascent of Old Man of Hoy in Scotland; Patrick, ‘The Legend of Bethnal Green’, a grandfather who is also an internationally renowned competitive weightlifter and now professional coach; Khadijah, a black belt in kickboxing and Muay Thai who is teaching women to defend themselves amid rising hate crime and islamophobia; Fernanda, a plus-size mother-of-three who started giving dance classes in Brazil when she was 16 to support her family whilst studying in the evening; Kieron, a father of three young boys and Robert, a Namibian born skater and sailor with a condition called Sacral Agenesis, which has stunted the growth of his legs.
On the launch of NOT DONE YET, Kathryn Swallow, Global Brand VP said, “We believe in the power of movement to transform lives and that everyone should be able to experience the incredible physical, mental and social benefits movement brings. As the world’s number one antiperspirant and deodorant brand, we are proud to make products that keep millions of people staying fresh while on the move – but are committed to going further”.
“Society mostly celebrates winners, not tryers, creating a negative cycle of failure and diminished motivation. Life is about trying, moving, failing, pushing through self-doubts and breaking limits. However, the confidence to do this is not distributed equally. Societal fitness standards are fuelling self-doubt that stops so many of us from moving freely. We’re on a mission to change that. We are fighting for a world where everyone has the confidence to move more, regardless of sexuality, gender, race, disability, and body shape”.
Jim Hilson, Deputy ECD at AMV BBDO added, “No one got anywhere that mattered without stress and discomfort. NOT DONE YET is the attitude that helps everybody move forward. It’s that extra bit of confidence to help break through your plateau, whatever that is, to get somewhere new. Everyone is feeling like they need a bit of resilience and grit to go again after the two years we have just had. NOT DONE YET and the renewed energy of the iconic Tick work beyond sport and the traditional efficacy areas for our product. And thanks to the amazing Darius Marder and team, the final result just shows us how empathetic and emotional that idea can be.”
A local campaign to showcase the benefits of new Sure Nonstop Protection will be activated in the UK this month. It will be supported by TV, online video, social and influencer campaign as well as activated through partnerships with Sure’s key football partners, Manchester City and Chelsea.
CREDITS
Client: Unilever
Brand: Rexona / Degree / Sure / Shield
Campaign title: Not Done Yet
Brand team: Kathryn Swallow, Lucy Howdle, Natalie Lintern and Livia Fregolente
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Alex Grieve
Creative Directors: Toby Allen and Jim Hilson
Creative Team: Victor Bustani and Ricardo Porto
Planning Director: Olivia Stubbings
Account Team: Katy Talikowska, Hannah Penn, Jonny White, Matt Stimson, Daniel Sanderson and Safra Karim
Project Management: Jon Marshall
Executive Producer: Anita Sasdy
TV Production: Caroline Jemirifo
Art Production: Louisa Frost
Digital Production: Michelle Walton
Design: Simon Dilks
Motion Design: Bashak Yenier
Business Affairs: Cate Killeen
Production Company: Caviar
SA Production: Robot TV LTD (skater SA shoot)
Director: Darius Marder
Photographers: Antonia Steyn and Sophie Wedgwood
EP: Sorcha Shepherd
Producer: Campbell Beaton
DoP: David Procter
Dop: Devin Toselli (Skater SA shoot)
Sound: 750 LTD
Sound engineers: Sam Ashwell, Mike Bovill and Marcin Pawlik
Sound Producer: Kristin Troy and Martin Critchley
Post House: ETC
Post Producer: Holly Treacy
Colourist: Jason Wallis
Flame Lead: Toby Aldridge
2D Assist: Andrius Jurkevicius, Reynold Rodrigues
CG (Skater only): Will Medcalf
Edit House: Assembly Rooms
Editor: Eve Ashwell
Producer: Dan Breheny
Sound house for Brazilian mastering: Hefty
Sound Engineer: Edu Luke
Producer: Debora Carvalho and Daniella Cabaritti
Playout and mastering: Tag
Production Company (Basketball, Dancer UK and Dancer US films): Fresh Film
Director: Harry George Hall
Exec Producer: Kim Griffin
Producer: Richard Carter-Hounslow
Director of Photography: Tony C Miller
Editor: Isaac Bell
Post-Production: Unit Post