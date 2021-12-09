Ford Goes Night Swimming In New Campaign
The spot by AMV BBDO for Ford Ranger is shot in a lake in Romania by Adam Berg of Smuggler
09 December 2021
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Ford Europe have released ‘Night Swimming’, a pan-European campaign for the Ranger pickup truck that showcases the vehicle's features via underwater scenes of people swimming in the night.
Directed by Adam Berg in Romania, the spot tricks the viewer into assuming that they are seeing people wading in a pool-light lit body of water. Only later is it revealed that in fact the entire scene was driven by the headlights of Ranger pickups, demonstrating their 800mm wading depth at the same time.
Peter Zillig, director of marketing at Ford of Europe, said: “Ford Ranger is the number one selling pickup truck in Europe because, as a product, it stands head and shoulders above competitors. Our strategy was to create a campaign that would outperform typical pickup truck advertising. The outcome is a stunning demonstration of the Ranger’s class-leading wading depth, just one of the capabilities that make it the pickup”.
Martin Loraine, writer and deputy ECD at AMV BBDO, added: “The convention for pickups is to show rough terrain and tough loads, but Ranger has the best wading depth in the category. Showing it driving through deep water felt right creatively but also makes it stand apart from other pickups.”
The campaign includes a film in long and short formats for TV, VOD, YouTube and social media as well as digital and social ads, digital OOH and print.
