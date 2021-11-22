Mars Celebrations calls on the nation to 'Bring The Whoop Whoop'

While the new strategy maintains and celebrates Celebrations festive heritage, it sees the brand move beyond its traditional Christmas association by evolving the classic Celebrations box into a gift for any time of the year.

The work will run until the end of 2021 across TV, VOD, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, and is supported by in-store activation.

Cemre Cudal, senior brand manager, Celebrations said: “Celebrations has become synonymous with Christmas and the holiday season. While this is brilliant, our new campaign looks to push the brand further into those other moments of joy and celebration. The new creative captures the wonderful feeling of joy, excitement and whoop whoop energy you get when you gift or receive Celebrations – which we think should be embraced all year round!”

Andre Hull and Clark Edwards, creative directors at AMV BBDO, added: “We wanted the ads to be pure moments of excitement and escapism. Damien and his kiwi sensibilities made the whole thing gloriously ridiculous in all the right ways. Whoop Whoop.”

In 2022 and beyond, a further wave of work will launch that will embody this all-year-round spirit showing that Celebrations can bring the celebrations whenever needs be.

