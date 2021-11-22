Mars Celebrations calls on the nation to 'Bring The Whoop Whoop'
The spot by AMV BBDO encourages party goers to celebrate whatever the time of year
22 November 2021
A new spot by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO aims to get us to toast the whole year round in surreal spot for Mars-owned Celebrations.
The ‘Bring The Whoop Whoop’ campaign features two identical twins opening two identical presents. The pair reveal two boxes of Celebrations resulting in them celebrating by whoop whooping at each other. As the excitement builds, the rest of the family join in.
While the new strategy maintains and celebrates Celebrations festive heritage, it sees the brand move beyond its traditional Christmas association by evolving the classic Celebrations box into a gift for any time of the year.
The work will run until the end of 2021 across TV, VOD, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, and is supported by in-store activation.
Cemre Cudal, senior brand manager, Celebrations said: “Celebrations has become synonymous with Christmas and the holiday season. While this is brilliant, our new campaign looks to push the brand further into those other moments of joy and celebration. The new creative captures the wonderful feeling of joy, excitement and whoop whoop energy you get when you gift or receive Celebrations – which we think should be embraced all year round!”
Andre Hull and Clark Edwards, creative directors at AMV BBDO, added: “We wanted the ads to be pure moments of excitement and escapism. Damien and his kiwi sensibilities made the whole thing gloriously ridiculous in all the right ways. Whoop Whoop.”
In 2022 and beyond, a further wave of work will launch that will embody this all-year-round spirit showing that Celebrations can bring the celebrations whenever needs be.
CREDITS
Client: Mars
Brand: Celebrations
Campaign title: Bring the Whoop Whoop
Client name: Christine Cruz-Clarke, Cemre Cudal, Gina Head and Chloe Smith
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Alex Grieve
Deputy ECDs: Toby Allen and Jim Hilson
Creative Director: Clark Edwards, Andre Hull
Agency Planning Team: Nic Williamson
Agency Account Team: Matt Thomas, Josh Barnes
Agency Producer: Holly Piennar
Media Agency: MediaCom
Production Company: Sweetshop
Director: Damien Shatford
Production Co. Producer: Executive Producer: Justin Edmund-White (UK)
Executive Producer Morgan Whitlock (UK)
Producer: Jess Bell (UK)
Executive Producer: Ben Dailey (NZ)
Executive Producer Kate Roydhouse (NZ)
Line Producer Tony Whyman (NZ)
Edit: Luke Haigh
Post-production Company: Electric Theatre Collective
Digital & Social Art Director
Digital & Social Copywriter
PR agency: freuds