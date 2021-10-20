AMV BBDO’s first campaign for Facebook Portal puts connection at its core

The multi-channel series is based on the fact that in the UK nearly 2 million grandparents see their grandchildren once a year, and also marks the start of a partnership between Portal and YoungMinds, extending through 2022, that aims to reach and recognise the vital role that trusted adults like parents as grandparents can play in supporting the mental health of young people.

The films for TV and social were directed by director Joanna Nordahl. The 15” 30” and 60’’ films feature real British families having heart-warming interactions over Portal.

The campaign will be further brought to life across Facebook’s owned and organic social channels with a collection of short films developed by VMLY&R. The creative focuses on the important role of shared experiences with our grandparents, connecting the dots between the paid campaign and what the community will see in their feeds throughout the campaign period.

Aaron Hoffman, director international marketing at Facebook Reality Labs, said: “As we prepare to launch our newest video-calling devices, Portal Go and Portal+, this campaign shines a light on how important the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren really is. There are incredible mental and physical benefits the bond between these two generations can unlock when they’re able to connect more often.”

AMV BBDO creative directors Neil Clarke and Jay Phillips, said: “Portal is all about sharing something real and having those meaningful moments of connection regardless of where you are. Simply by sharing a school accolade over a Portal call or connecting with a distant grandson to read them a bedtime story, the campaign demonstrates that our connections and relationships grow stronger on Portal”.

A multi-channel strategy covers e-commerce, digital and social media ads and OOH across the country. The campaign will also include a hyper-local activation in Bournemouth. Messages of love from grandchildren will pop up in DOOH placements all over the town, home to more grandparents than anywhere else in the UK.