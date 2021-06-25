AMV BBDO continues Plenty’s 'Love is Messy' brand platform

The work involves the trials and tribulations of a boy making his mother lunch

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Plenty have released the latest campaign under the tissue company’s 'Love is Messy; brand platform.

In this latest work, called "Soup", Plenty shows the seemingly adorable scenario of a son cooking lunch for his mother. But right from the start, it's acknowledged that perhaps things aren't always this cute and perfect.

"He's ruined your life, but he's making you lunch!' is a humorous way of framing the scene for how things really are in this mother-son relationship.

In the film, the boy offers to make his mother lunch, which results in the soup exploding in the microwave — causing a whole gunk-fest of red tomato soup to cover the inside. "Is that the sound of your heart bursting? Of course not. It's the soup exploding in the microwave".

CREDITS

 Client: Essity HIT (Global)

Brand:   Plenty (UK)

Campaign title: Soup

Client name: Martina Poulopati and Julia Safonova

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Director: Polina Zabrodskaya and Matt Swinburne          

Creative Team: Dan Warner and Andy Vasey

Agency Planning Team: Margaux Revol

Agency Account Team: Rachel Dymond and Harry Bugge

Agency Producer: Flare Productions (Geoff Gedroyc)

Media Agency: Zenith

Production Company: Flare Productions

Director: Tom Brown     

Production Co. Producer: Geoff Gedroyc

Sound studio: Soho Square

