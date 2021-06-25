AMV BBDO continues Plenty’s 'Love is Messy' brand platform
The work involves the trials and tribulations of a boy making his mother lunch
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Plenty have released the latest campaign under the tissue company’s 'Love is Messy; brand platform.
In this latest work, called "Soup", Plenty shows the seemingly adorable scenario of a son cooking lunch for his mother. But right from the start, it's acknowledged that perhaps things aren't always this cute and perfect.
"He's ruined your life, but he's making you lunch!' is a humorous way of framing the scene for how things really are in this mother-son relationship.
In the film, the boy offers to make his mother lunch, which results in the soup exploding in the microwave — causing a whole gunk-fest of red tomato soup to cover the inside. "Is that the sound of your heart bursting? Of course not. It's the soup exploding in the microwave".
CREDITS
Client: Essity HIT (Global)
Brand: Plenty (UK)
Campaign title: Soup
Client name: Martina Poulopati and Julia Safonova
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Director: Polina Zabrodskaya and Matt Swinburne
Creative Team: Dan Warner and Andy Vasey
Agency Planning Team: Margaux Revol
Agency Account Team: Rachel Dymond and Harry Bugge
Agency Producer: Flare Productions (Geoff Gedroyc)
Media Agency: Zenith
Production Company: Flare Productions
Director: Tom Brown
Production Co. Producer: Geoff Gedroyc
Sound studio: Soho Square