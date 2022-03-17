A Love Letter to Guinness Advertising

Happy St. Patricks Day. It makes sense to look at one of the world’s most creative brands and what it is that makes it so great. We're talking, of course, about the black stuff — Guinness.

The Irish stout has an advertising legacy not many brands could match. It is now one of every ten pints sold in London on any given day. We asked Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley, joint chief creative officers at AMV BBDO (which has been working with Guinness for 24 years now), what the secret behind the great Guinness work, and why the brand continues to be such a staple in popular culture.

“Only Guinness could, only Guinness would.” says Nadja. “This is the mantra we try to hold up when it comes to creating work for Guinness.” This sentiment, she adds, comes from respect for the brand: “Guinness is the iconic pint that anybody can draw with a pen, and because of this legacy, it can live and trade in culture.”

It is this legacy which inspired Guinness’ post-lockdown campaign 'Welcome Back'. Not only did it play with the beverage’s distinctive assets, it also worked in conjunction with the brand’s historical streamline, 'Good things come to those who wait'. The work proved to be one of the most talked-about spot when the nation was emerging from lockdown.

Why was this work so well received? “The best Guinness ads have a humanity to them,” says Nick. "They're always beautifully made — but the best ones have that magic as well.” He explains that creating great work for Guinness, includes three key stakeholders: the client, the agency and the public. “The public want good Guinness advertising, and they are the first to let you know when it misses the mark."

For the fans of the brand, its story is a huge part of their own experience: “The two guys from Purse are celebrities in the rugby world now. We saw them at an England/Wales game, and they were the most popular guys there.”

For both Nick & Nadja, Guinness advertising takes a boldness, grounded in humanity, to make the best work.

Let’s take a look of some of the best campaigns by the Irish brew that hit the spot.