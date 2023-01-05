AMV BBDO debuts Gymbox campaign

Gymbox provides high quality training facilities and fitness classes in an inclusive and fun atmosphere that contrasts to the grunt and grind environment of other gyms. AMV’s work builds on the existing Gymbox “Anything goes” campaign using the same endline.

The new out-of-home creative mimics graffiti, with clicheì motivational quotes about working out scribbled over and phrases that sum up the Gymbox fun and bold spirit. In one execution, the phrase “You can’t cheat on the gym,” is scribbled out and the words “which is lucky given your track record” are scrawled underneath.

Launching this week, the campaign will run on London out-of-home sites and be supported with significant digital and social activity across Meta, TikTok & YouTube.

Rory McEntee, brand and marketing director at Gymbox, said: “When did gym culture get so serious and weird? AMV have done a great job at helping us cut through the bulls**t because there’s no right way or wrong way to work out. Working out should be as fun as going out and at Gymbox, we are about pure, unadulterated fun and self-confidence.

With this attention-grabbing campaign, we wanted to get across Gymbox’s unique approach to keeping fit and it really brings our messages to life, raising a smile and demonstrating a positive Gymbox attitude”.

Prabhu Wignarajah, Creative Director at AMV BBDO, said: “Getting to work with a brand like Gymbox is a gift – they have built an alternative to the typical dour, humourless gym chains and have created a fun, inclusive atmosphere. A fantastic brief like this deserves a great creative treatment”.

AMV BBDO won the account in a competitive pitch against several other agencies at the end of last year.

Credits:

Client: Gymbox

Campaign title: CUTTING THROUGH THE BULLS**T

Client name: Rory McEntee, Fiona Trinder-Rose and Marc Diaper

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCOs: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley

Creative Director: Prabhu Wignarajah

Creative Team: Alex Duckworth, Jamie Chang and Prabhu Wignarajah

Design Team: Daniel Mead

Agency planner: Tom White

Agency account team: Alexandra Sandford Smith

Media agency: 7 Stars, Jack Media