Getting back to growth: AMV BBDO's 2022

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The whole agency coming together. When it's your first year with an all new leadership team, people have to rally round the vision quickly and every person did that. And that is testament to the culture we have at AMV and the environment it has built over years and years - one that has positivity, respect and kindness at its heart. I would also say that above I've just picked just a few highlights that any other agency would be carried around London for, so I'm very proud of that too. Maybe we just need to be even louder and prouder next year.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Changing winds. It has been a year of that, probably even more so than last year. Never on a sure footing with supply chain issues, changing consumer emotions, political unrest, governmental instability, the energy crisis, cost of living, media inflation, talent crisis, etc - the list goes on. And as the saying (sort of) goes, when the wind changes you have to be able to adjust your sails and that has been the most challenging part of this year. It's probably also what makes this thing we do even more interesting.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

Going on the attack. Everything is in place and we took 12 months to get that right, so now it's all offensive.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Get behind the best work and really celebrate it. I heard some people complaining that adam&eveDDB won everything at a recent awards do for the same campaign - CALMs "The Last Photo". The other way of looking at it is that it's a brilliant idea that shows the power of what we do. So if you have to clap a few more times for it then great.