AMV BBDO launches Bupa’s sustainability campaign
AMV BBDO, which won the business in May, shot the ad entirely using virtual production - 95 per cent less carbon intensive compared to filming on location
09 November 2022
Bupa, the international healthcare company which serves over 38 million customers worldwide has unveiled its global sustainability positioning in a new campaign. The communications strategy has been led by AMV BBDO who were appointed to work with the healthcare brand in May, following a competitive pitch alongside two other agencies.
Bupa’s new sustainability strategy, focussed on the intersection between human health and the health of the planet, defines the roadmap that the company will undertake over the next critical years to minimise the impact of healthcare on the planet, to find more sustainable healthcare solutions, and to create healthier, greener spaces where people can thrive. Bupa is moving to renewable energy, making their doctors’ and nurses’ scrubs from recycled plastics, and reimagining the way they deliver more efficient, lower carbon healthcare through new apps, technology, and other innovations.
An 80” launch film, which was shot entirely using virtual production, 95 per cent less carbon intensive compared to filming on location, kicks off the campaign. Directed by David Edwards and produced by AMV BBDO’s in-house production company Flare Productions, the short film will initially run in digital and social channels.
Introducing Planet Earth as a 4-billion-years old patient, the film shows healthcare professionals appearing to travel across the globe, performing medical examinations that would otherwise be done on people, on the planet. Monitoring the earth’s health because if the planet is not healthy, the chances are we won’t be either. By directly relating the planet’s health with people’s well-being, it allows Bupa, as a healthcare company, to play in this space while making the idea and the topic of sustainability relatable to all people.
On appointing and working with AMV BBDO, Zoe Vafadari, chief brand and corporate affairs officer, Bupa Group said, “At Bupa, we recognise that the climate crisis is also a health crisis, and we’re working hard to transform our business to become more sustainable. We wanted a simple way to explain why this topic is so important to us and AMV BBDO have helped us to capture that in our new campaign where we commit to care for the planet as our newest patient. We hope the message resonates with our people, partners, and customers – because this is a commitment we need to make together.”
Nigel Sullivan, chief sustainability and people officer, Bupa Group said, “For 75 years Bupa has been taking care of people’s health, but it is becoming increasingly clear that we can’t do this without taking care of the health of our planet too. If our planet isn’t healthy, the chances are we won’t be either. That’s why our new campaign outlines our intention to take on the planet as our newest patient. Tackling the climate and health crisis is an urgent matter and it is hugely complex. We have a lot of work to do, and we can’t do this alone, so we’re collaborating with our healthcare partners, providers, suppliers, and many other organisations across the sector to accelerate action and make a better world.”
On working with Bupa, Sam Hawkey, CEO AMV BBDO said, “With the climate crisis being labelled a health crisis, there is now more reason than ever for a health provider to play their part. Bupa is doing exactly this, and we are excited to help them do so.”
