AMV brings back Einstein for new Smart Energy campaign

Launched in 2021, the brand platform “Join the Energy Revolution” has proven to be the most effective and efficient in the brand’s history, accounting for nearly half of all smart meter installations since that time.

In this next chapter, Einstein discusses smart meters with his neighbour Darren, who is teasing him about his love of gadgets. The iconic scientist explains that his smart meter display shows how much energy he is using, daily, weekly and monthly.

Positioning smart meters as a tool to help people make better decisions about their energy use, the ad directs viewers to search “get a smart meter.” With 30-second and 20-second executions running on TV, Broadcaster VOD, AdSmart and YouTube, the ad will be supported by print and radio spots too. Complementary social and display ads, produced by Gravity Road, also feature Einstein and Darren highlighting the benefits of the smart meter display.

Chris Taggart, Director of Marketing at Smart Energy GB, says, “With the cost of energy becoming a national conversation in 2022, it is more important than ever for Smart Energy GB to help people understand the positive role that smart meters can play. With help from history’s greatest ever energy expert, we are keen to show people how having a smart meter could help them to make small changes that save energy.”

The earlier iteration of the campaign has used CGI graphics to bring Einstein to life, while this follow up campaign has employed prosthetics to re-create the mid-century physicist.

AMV BBDO creatives Rachel Tweedy and Jamie Chang says, “We are evolving the Einstein creative to show him interacting with the characters of his local community and to demonstrate the ways in which a smart meter can help Britain, from saving energy at home to helping the environment”.

Eoin Glaister, Director at Stink Films, says, "When the opportunity arose to create a fish-out-of-water comedy starring a time travelling celebrity physicist and his mate Darren, I jumped at the chance. It was my first time directing a Nobel prize winner. Fortunately, Albert Einstein was very patient and turned out to be a right hoot".