Bombay Sapphire partners with Baz Luhrmann to launch 'Saw This, Made This' campaign

The campaign invites people to capture and share on social media what they see in the world that creatively inspires them, and what they have subsequently made, using #SawThisMadeThis. Through collaboration with hundreds of artists and creators from a variety of disciplines, the campaign will feature before-and-after ‘Saw This, Made This’ videos and photos, demonstrating how people can reframe the world around them and turn that inspiration into creative expression. The launch aims to encourage everyone – from creative novices to creative leaders - to join the movement and unlock their creative talents.

In a short film featuring never-seen-before footage from Luhrmann’s personal archive, he talks candidly about how his life experience has shaped his own creative process and shares his philosophy with viewers, inviting them to see the creativity that exists in the everyday. Throughout the campaign, Baz Luhrmann will share on social media the #SawThisMadeThis submissions he finds most creatively inspiring. Submissions will also be celebrated in an evolving online gallery at www.BombaySapphire.com/SawThisMadeThis.

The campaign will culminate in 2023 in an awe-inspiring showcase of the world’s creativity, in partnership with global arts organisations in London and New York, including the Design Museum in London, UK, an industry-leading institution renowned for its support of the creative community. People are invited to join the movement on social media using @BombaySapphire #SawThisMadeThis, with the chance of their creations becoming part of a global showcase of creative inspiration at the Design Museum and other leading creative institutions around the world.

Luhrmann said "With the support of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, we will celebrate the culmination of the #SawThisMadeThis campaign during World Creativity Day in April. There’s no limit to what you can contribute to the initiative and I'm so excited to help inspire this next generation of creatives."

Tim Marlow, Chief Executive and Director at the Design Museum said; “BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is shining a light on the role that art plays in helping us make sense of our place in the world and the latest ‘Saw This, Made This’ campaign aims to encourage people to reconnect with their creative side. From a ‘Saw This Made This’ cocktail to the incredible inspiration shared by artists around the world, we can all be creatively stirred and turn something seemingly ordinary into our own potential masterpiece.”

Mixologists from all around the world have turned ‘Saw This’ inspiration from their resident cities, into unique BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ‘Made This’ cocktails. Martin Siska & Yann Bouvignies of the iconic Scarfes Bar in London have taken creativity from the reflected details of the city lights at Piccadilly Circus on an early winter evening and created a unique mouthwatering drink.