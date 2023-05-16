Brands can’t be trendsetters, or even followers. They need to build movements

Somewhere along the way we somehow managed to lose the definition of what a trend actually is. Trends in their modern form provide answers and comfort to unpredictability. They provide a sense of progress. But they are ultimately empty. If you asked 100 people what the top 10 trends are or mean, you would get blank stares, because a large amount of trends that we obsess over as an industry aren't engaged with in the real world.

Ephemeral trend culture is exhausting and as brands, we can’t keep up, even if we could work with stakeholders fast enough to try. The truth is that engagement for engagement’s sake is not a sustainable strategy and ephemerality has a notoriously low ROI.

So where do we go from here? We’re in the business of building long-term brands, so why should our activity on social media be any different? Instead of jumping on fast-moving trends we should align ourselves with quieter movements that resonate in culture and speak directly to our target audience about things THEY care about. Then we can start to build long-lasting relationships.

As an agency, we’re big on what we call Radical Empathy, built off of the belief that if you want to make highly effective work, you have to drive emotion in your audience. To drive this emotion, you have to be radically empathetic in the way that you see the world; and importantly, the way that you see people.

The concept of radical empathy is more relevant when we talk about brand building on social channels. Traditionally, brands have approached social media with a box-ticking mentality, asking questions such as, “What is our Instagram strategy?”, or “This cat named Maxwell is trending, how are we going to jump on it?” or even ‘Would you still love me if I was a worm?’. This approach often prioritizes the platform itself over the audience that the brand is striving to engage and connect with. Being radically empathetic in social means planning and activating for people over platforms.

While social is a space that behaves differently from traditional mediums, long-term effectiveness doesn’t. When brands focus on a sustained combination of empathy and experience, above all else then they have a real chance of building a community that actually cares. Here are two quick examples to bring that to life.