Cat parents will do anything for Kittens in Sheba campaign

According to a recent survey by the Sheba brand, nearly 80% of Gen Z pet parents have an improved sense of well-being and fulfilment when owning a kitten. When a kitten turns on its allure, there is no turning back – so much so that one in four cat owners are allergic to cats and still can’t resist, according to the same survey.

“We know the power that cats hold over their people,” said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President Marketing, Mars Petcare. “The Sheba brand puts cats at the heart of everything we do. With the expansion into this new kitten product line, we’re continuing to create premium offerings to build a lifelong bond between cats and their owners from the start.”

To celebrate the brand's expansion into the kitten life stage, Sheba is launching a new integrated marketing campaign rooted in the insight that one in four cat owners are allergic to cats and still can’t resist. The creative work, developed with AMV BBDO, spotlights what we all know – that cat parents will do anything for their kittens.

AMV BBDO Creative Partners Polina Zabrodskaya and Andre Sallowicz say: “This insight confirms that people will do anything for their kitten – including enduring sneezing, itching, and swelling – all in the name of love; we wanted to capture this portrait of cat ownership and celebrate the willingness to give in.”

The campaign includes three 15-second films and print ads, showcasing kittens turning on their charms for SHEBA and the enduring love of their parents, PR support and social influencer engagement. The films will run across digital and social media, and the ads will appear across 100 OOH screens near large pharmacies in New York City, speaking to kitten owners as they may be buying products to help manage their allergies, and offering them a discount off of Sheba products.

CREDITS

