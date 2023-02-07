Red-crested Korhaans, camera art and absurd headlines: AMV's Nick & Nadja's creative muses

The two of us are creative magpies. We’re constantly collecting shiny inspirational objects from everywhere and anywhere, gathering them all up, admiring them, and thinking of ways they could connect to something else.

We try and dip into all spaces and corners of culture, always hunting for new inspiration, always trying to see how culture is shifting and changing.

South Africa

But some sources of inspiration are permanent. We both grew up in South Africa, and we were lucky enough that our childhoods included trips to South Africa’s great Game Reserves like the Kruger National Park. They are places we return to as often as we can. Firstly, they are vast and eternal and force you to forget day to day issues. It’s a beautiful reset. Also, in the game reserves you see so many diverse ways that life is lived – great matriarchal herds of elephants, highly complex termite colonies that function almost as a single being, the solitary predators – it forces you out of your own patterns of thinking. In the bushveld you can see your own humanity: the male red-crested Korhaans indulge in extremely reckless contests, dive-bombing the earth, seeing how close to the earth they can plummet before pulling up, in an effort to attract a mate. And you can feel unfathomable alienation from other living creatures: watch a prehistoric crocodile slither off a sand bank and slip beneath the water. It is just profound inspiration for the truth and beauty of life.