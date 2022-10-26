Punk posters, Vaughan Williams and HBO classic: St Luke's Alan Young on his muses

Print: Simon Thompson's print, Self Fucking Evil

Twelve years ago, I bought a print by Simon Thompson. I spotted it in the old Aquarium Gallery in Fitzrovia. A piece of typographic design that reads 'TOO MUCH ART WILL KILL YOU. At the time, my wife was deeply embroiled in her PhD research on the Tate Galleries. It made her an apt birthday present and started me collecting more of Simon’s work.

The one featured is a screen-printed self-portrait of the artist wearing a gorilla mask and a sweatshirt emblazoned with the word 'MONEY' (above and below).

I liked these prints so much I bought two to stand side-by-side. They have the violent energy of punk rock posters - punchy, unignorable and a powerful reminder for us all in commercial creativity; yes, we want money – we also know if we want it too badly, we’ll quickly end doing bad work for bad clients. In short, Money will made monkeys of us. An old St. Luke’s maxim is; Money is like oxygen, we need it but it’s not what we live for.

Simon’s prints also remind me that creativity isn’t always a case of “you get what you pay for”, excellent creativity can often cost less money than poor creativity – because great, photographers, film makers and composers frequently offer their services for less money on a great project and, equally, will demand far more to produce a result they know will be so-so.