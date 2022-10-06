Nick Cave, The Beatles and REM: NCA's founder Ian Heartfield on his musical muses

To quote a little-known Blur song, music is my radar. Whilst others will reference art, films, theatre, most of my creative inspiration comes from music, both consciously and subconsciously. But I make no apologies because music trumps them all in my opinion.

I grew up in a house that had the radio on all the time, and I have inflicted the same thinking on my own family. All manner of music- the good, the bad and the wtf - has infiltrated my mind over my lifetime and has influenced my work in ways I will never know. I even retrieved my CD collection from the loft during lockdown – a backwards step of course, but there is something about the discipline of looking along a shelf, physically loading something into a player, glancing at the artwork as the tray whirs back inside. It seems to reset my brain and triggers the urge to write. I don’t really know why.

Having said that, a love of music does of course embrace other mediums beyond just audio. So, for the purposes of naming 3 pieces of creative inspiration, I have chosen my favourite album cover, my favourite set of lyrics, and of course my favourite song. And I will attempt to describe how they might influence, if not my work, then definitely my creative process.

First up, album cover.