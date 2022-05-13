Dame Judi Dench Stars In Her First Ad

The thrilling new ad was shot by acclaimed Film Director John Madden (Mrs Brown, the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and current UK box office hit Operation Mincemeat) through Pulse Films. It sees Dame Judi Dench playing ‘Eight’ - the mysterious leader of the MoneySuperSeven. Concerned with rising bills for British households, she checks in with the MoneySuperSeven squad mid-mission as they go to extreme lengths to save people some serious money.

As the cost of living crisis squeezes household finances, MoneySuperMarket is launching Mission £1 Billion, a collective mission to fight back against rising costs and help the nation save £1 billion. With dozens of ways to compare and save on household bills, MoneySuperMarket offers Brits opportunities to save as household finances feel the pinch.

The integrated campaign launches on Friday 13th May with a 60” and 30” TVC advert, supported by VOD, Cinema, OOH, Radio, Digital and Social. It is the brand’s latest work with New Commercial Arts, the London agency set up by James Murphy, David Golding, Ian Heartfield and Rob Curran.

Lis Blair, General Manager, Insurance, Marketing and Customer at MoneySuperMarket, comments:“We are thrilled that Dame Judi has joined the MoneySuperSeven to steer the squad through its toughest challenge yet. Saving the nation money during the cost of living crisis is no mean feat, but we relish the challenge. When it comes to household bills, we know that there are always more ways to save. That’s why we’ve launched Mission £1 Billion – a collective mission to energise the nation to find the best deals for all their household bills, not just car or home insurance. The more bills you compare, the more you could save – and there’s never been a more important time to make your money work harder for you.”

Ian Heartfield, Creative Founder at New Commercial Arts adds: “In the face of the growing cost of living crisis, the MoneySuperSeven are re-doubling their efforts to save the British public money. And who better to lead them than Dame Judi Dench.”

CREDITS

Campaign: Saving The Nation

Brand: MoneySuperMarket

Agency: New Commercial Arts

General Manager, Insurance, Marketing and Customer: Lis Blair

Head of Brand & Brand Communications: Mel Stonier

Brand Managers: Ella Harthman

Rebecca Williamson

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Producer: Matt Craigie Atherton

Producer: Katie Wellbelove

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Business Director: James Derrick

Account Director: Emily Ross

Account Manager: Tom Penrose-Harding

Account Executive: Zahra Banday

Projects Director: Sylvie Edwards

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

Founder, Experience: Rob Curran

Experience Business Director: Sam Geuter

Experience Lead: Struan Wood

Experience Design Lead: Tyler Hendy

Experience Project Manager: Kirsty Gordon

Media Agency: Mediacom

Media Planners: Ed Turner

Tim Williams

Design: King Henry Soho

Designer: Danny Tomkins

Retouching: Mark Henry

Production Company: Pulse Films

Director: John Madden

Executive Producers: Glynis Murray

James Sorton

Producer: David French

Editing Company: Stitch

Editor: Leo King

Executive Producer: Alice Clarke

Post-Production: Electric Theatre Collective

Post Producer: Alasdair Patrick

Post Supervisor: Hitech Patel

Music Supervision: Manderley Music

Music Supervisor: Sean Craigie Atherton

Composer: Chris White

Audio Post Production: Kind Lear

Sound Designers: Jack Sedgwick Ed Downham

Talent Consultants: Bourne Consultancy