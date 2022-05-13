Dame Judi Dench Stars In Her First Ad
The MoneySuperMarket campaign from New Commercial Arts marks the first time the Academy Award-winning actress has appeared in a commercial
13 May 2022
Dame Judi Dench appears in her first ever TV commercial, fronting the epic new installment of the MoneySuperSeven campaign for MoneySuperMarket.
The MoneySuperSeven are a squad of money saving specialists, dedicated to the mission of saving Britain money in multiple ways like Car Insurance, Credit Cards, Travel and Home Insurance.
The thrilling new ad was shot by acclaimed Film Director John Madden (Mrs Brown, the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and current UK box office hit Operation Mincemeat) through Pulse Films. It sees Dame Judi Dench playing ‘Eight’ - the mysterious leader of the MoneySuperSeven. Concerned with rising bills for British households, she checks in with the MoneySuperSeven squad mid-mission as they go to extreme lengths to save people some serious money.
As the cost of living crisis squeezes household finances, MoneySuperMarket is launching Mission £1 Billion, a collective mission to fight back against rising costs and help the nation save £1 billion. With dozens of ways to compare and save on household bills, MoneySuperMarket offers Brits opportunities to save as household finances feel the pinch.
The integrated campaign launches on Friday 13th May with a 60” and 30” TVC advert, supported by VOD, Cinema, OOH, Radio, Digital and Social. It is the brand’s latest work with New Commercial Arts, the London agency set up by James Murphy, David Golding, Ian Heartfield and Rob Curran.
Lis Blair, General Manager, Insurance, Marketing and Customer at MoneySuperMarket, comments:“We are thrilled that Dame Judi has joined the MoneySuperSeven to steer the squad through its toughest challenge yet. Saving the nation money during the cost of living crisis is no mean feat, but we relish the challenge. When it comes to household bills, we know that there are always more ways to save. That’s why we’ve launched Mission £1 Billion – a collective mission to energise the nation to find the best deals for all their household bills, not just car or home insurance. The more bills you compare, the more you could save – and there’s never been a more important time to make your money work harder for you.”
Ian Heartfield, Creative Founder at New Commercial Arts adds: “In the face of the growing cost of living crisis, the MoneySuperSeven are re-doubling their efforts to save the British public money. And who better to lead them than Dame Judi Dench.”
CREDITS
Campaign: Saving The Nation
Brand: MoneySuperMarket
Agency: New Commercial Arts
General Manager, Insurance, Marketing and Customer: Lis Blair
Head of Brand & Brand Communications: Mel Stonier
Brand Managers: Ella Harthman
Rebecca Williamson
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Producer: Matt Craigie Atherton
Producer: Katie Wellbelove
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Business Director: James Derrick
Account Director: Emily Ross
Account Manager: Tom Penrose-Harding
Account Executive: Zahra Banday
Projects Director: Sylvie Edwards
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Founder, Experience: Rob Curran
Experience Business Director: Sam Geuter
Experience Lead: Struan Wood
Experience Design Lead: Tyler Hendy
Experience Project Manager: Kirsty Gordon
Media Agency: Mediacom
Media Planners: Ed Turner
Tim Williams
Design: King Henry Soho
Designer: Danny Tomkins
Retouching: Mark Henry
Production Company: Pulse Films
Director: John Madden
Executive Producers: Glynis Murray
James Sorton
Producer: David French
Editing Company: Stitch
Editor: Leo King
Executive Producer: Alice Clarke
Post-Production: Electric Theatre Collective
Post Producer: Alasdair Patrick
Post Supervisor: Hitech Patel
Music Supervision: Manderley Music
Music Supervisor: Sean Craigie Atherton
Composer: Chris White
Audio Post Production: Kind Lear
Sound Designers: Jack Sedgwick Ed Downham
Talent Consultants: Bourne Consultancy