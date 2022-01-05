New Commercial Arts taps into Dry January with Lucky Saint campaign
The work positions the beverage as the ‘official beer’ of the month
05 January 2022
New work by New Commercial Arts (NCA) for the alcohol free beer brand Lucky Saint takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to the otherwise dull month of January.
The creative involves posters imbued with religious imagery and lines such as ‘Drink January dry’ and ‘Abstain from abstaining’ to convey Lucky Saint as the ‘official beer’ of Dry January.
1/2Lucky Saint Mock Ups
2/2Lucky Saint Mock Ups
The backlit 6- and 48-sheet OOH campaign is targeting 300 Underground sites in London as well as across the capital’s railway stations, and runs in railway hubs in Manchester and Leeds.
The work will also feature as ‘belly wraps’ for both the Saturday edition of The Times and The Sunday Times in the two first weeks of January — offering a £10 promotional offer to make the month a bit easier.