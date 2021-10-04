Furniture brand Habitat relaunches with new spot
The campaign repositions the design-centric brand for the aspirational mass market
04 October 2021
Furniture brand Habitat has relaunched with a spot with new agency New Commercial Arts.
‘The Sweet Spot’ highlights how much individuality there is in the homestead, showcasing a wide array of design-led furniture being moved, rearranged and eventually used across a variety of scenarios.
The spot repositions the brand, owned by Sainsbury’s, for the mass aspirational market, with the campaign resetting price perceptions and demonstrating accessibility.
The integrated campaign launched last Thursday with a 30” TVC supported by an extensive Social, Print, OOH, VOD and Cinema campaign. It is the brand’s first work with New Commercial Arts since their appointment in March, the agency set up by James Murphy, David Golding, Ian Heartfield and Rob Curran.
Credits
Campaign: The Sweet Spot
Brand: Habitat
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Head of Brand Communications: Stephen Bowes
Campaign Manager: Eleanor Smith
Campaign Assistant: Rachel Morey
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Copywriter: Loriley Sessions
Art Director Charlotte Prince
Senior Producer: Amanda Davies
Film Producer: Georgia Dickinson
Assistant Producer: Octi Ransom
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Business Director: Jess Palmer
Account Director: Monica Sabourin
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Strategist: Summer Taylor
Projects Director: Sylvie Edwards
Media agency: PHD
Media planners: Lizzie Andrew
Kate Mitchell-Gears
Design: King Henry Soho
Designer: Danny Thompson
Retouching: Mark Henry
Production Company: Riff Raff films
Director: Ivana Bobic
Producer: Kate Brady
Production manager: Savva Stavrou
DOP: Tom Sidell
Production designer: Max Randall
Editing Company: Final Cut
Post-Production: Bubble
Post Producer: Alison Wendt
Colourist: Marty McMullan
Music Supervision: Leland Music
Photogrpaher: Nadia Ryder / Serlin Associates
Production Company: Creative Blood
Post Production: King Henry