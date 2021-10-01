Very Launches The First Christmas Ad Of The Season

Created by Grey London, the new film comes 85-days before Christmas, targeting those who want to get in front of the festival season

By Creative Salon

01 October 2021

The spot, created for multi-category online retailer Very.co.uk by Grey London, takes an amusing stance on the things we can get away with at this special time of year.

The 30-second ad includes a series of ‘Very best excuses’, from decking every room in your house out with lights to putting antlers on your dog — all explained via a revised rendition of the Christmas classic. 'Holly Jolly Christmas’.

In a moment of self-awareness, the advert also depicts the confused reaction of Halloween trick-or-treaters, when they arrive at a house that is already knee-deep in the festive season.

While some may think it is too early to indulge such festivities, Very’s data shows that Christmas-related search terms - both on-site and via external search engines - started earlier this year, with numbers starting to pick up from early August as families look to supercharge our ‘comeback’ Christmas and rekindle the magic.

The 30” ad kicks off a multi-media Christmas campaign running throughout the festive period that covers key consumer touch-points across ATL and OOH and invites us all to unashamedly embrace the excuses that are unique to the season and make Christmas so special.

CREDITS

Client: The Very Group

Brand: Very

Chief Marketing Officer: Carly O’Brien

Head of Brand & Customer: Katrina Ward-Smith

Senior Brand Lead: Kat Delaney

Brand Manager: Zoë Redmond

Brand Executive: Beth Chester

Brand Executive: Louise King

Director: Frank Todaro

Creative Agency: Grey London

Managing Director: Nathan Gainford

CSO: Raquel Chicourel

Head of Planning: Annalisa Roy

Executive Creative Director: Celeste Dalariac

Creative Director: Vanessa Robinson

Creative Director: Tomas Gianelli

Senior Copywriter: Jesse Little

Producer: Lindsay Moyes

Assistant Producer: Alicia Cordell

Business Director: Beatrice Clarke

Account Director: Charlie Pullan

Media Agency: Dentsu

Managing Partner: Kate McAllister

Business Director: Katie Braddon

Account Director: Vanessa Scott

Account Manager: Niamh Flynn

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.