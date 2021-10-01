Very Launches The First Christmas Ad Of The Season

In a moment of self-awareness, the advert also depicts the confused reaction of Halloween trick-or-treaters, when they arrive at a house that is already knee-deep in the festive season.

While some may think it is too early to indulge such festivities, Very’s data shows that Christmas-related search terms - both on-site and via external search engines - started earlier this year, with numbers starting to pick up from early August as families look to supercharge our ‘comeback’ Christmas and rekindle the magic.

The 30” ad kicks off a multi-media Christmas campaign running throughout the festive period that covers key consumer touch-points across ATL and OOH and invites us all to unashamedly embrace the excuses that are unique to the season and make Christmas so special.

