Very Launches The First Christmas Ad Of The Season
Created by Grey London, the new film comes 85-days before Christmas, targeting those who want to get in front of the festival season
01 October 2021
The spot, created for multi-category online retailer Very.co.uk by Grey London, takes an amusing stance on the things we can get away with at this special time of year.
The 30-second ad includes a series of ‘Very best excuses’, from decking every room in your house out with lights to putting antlers on your dog — all explained via a revised rendition of the Christmas classic. 'Holly Jolly Christmas’.
In a moment of self-awareness, the advert also depicts the confused reaction of Halloween trick-or-treaters, when they arrive at a house that is already knee-deep in the festive season.
While some may think it is too early to indulge such festivities, Very’s data shows that Christmas-related search terms - both on-site and via external search engines - started earlier this year, with numbers starting to pick up from early August as families look to supercharge our ‘comeback’ Christmas and rekindle the magic.
The 30” ad kicks off a multi-media Christmas campaign running throughout the festive period that covers key consumer touch-points across ATL and OOH and invites us all to unashamedly embrace the excuses that are unique to the season and make Christmas so special.
