BBH launches 'Give a Sausage' campaign for Chefs in Schools initiative

The campaign is designed to speak to the organisation’s key audiences of parents, teachers and politicians. It wants people to continue the conversation about the importance of good food being served in schools, challenging the UK to take action to make sure every child can access a quality school meal.

Karen Martin, chief executive of BBH London, said: “Chefs in Schools is an incredible organisation and it’s been a pleasure to partner with them in their mission to make healthy food accessible to all. My own daughters are at a school that works with Chefs in Schools and I have seen first hand the difference it makes to serve nutritious lunches that keep everyone happy.”

Tom Kerridge, who is also co-founder of Full Time Meals with Marcus Rashford, added: “This is a cause close to my heart. It’s heartbreaking to think that 4.2 million children in the UK are living in poverty, no child should go to bed hungry but far too many do. Serving good food in schools is vital if we want children to learn and reach their potential.”

Alongside the film, BBH has created a series of print executions that will feature in OOH sites in London & Manchester, in space which has been donated by street advertising specialists, JACK and City Outdoor Media. The campaign will also be running on Social Media and will be fronted by chefs, food producers and influencers such as Tom Kerridge, Prue Leith, Chantelle Nicholson, Amelia Freer and Thomasina Miers.

Chefs in Schools was co-founded by Henry Dimbleby, the author of the National Food Strategy and the entrepreneur behind the Leon restaurant chain. He is working with chefs including Tom Kerridge, Prue Leith, Yotam Ottolenghi and Thomasina Miers to promote the charity, which is also backed by food partners including Dishoom, Wahaca, Moro, Smokestak, Ottolenghi and The River Café.

