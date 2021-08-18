Tesco 'Sue's Dive In Crispy Noodles'

Latest Tesco 'Love Stories' spot from BBH targets older shoppers

Tesco's "Sue’s ‘Dive In’ Crispy Pork Noodles" shines a light on long standing friendships, and the role great food can play in strengthening them

By creative salon

18 August 2021

Tesco and Bartle Bogle Hegarty have responded to the absence of older people in advertising with its latest spot in the 'Food Love Stories' campaign.

The feel-good film features a group of real sea swimmers and is designed to boost Tesco's food quality perceptions, particularly amongst the discerning 55+ year-old shopper.

It follows Tesco's own research that showed 78 per cent of people aged 60+ believe brands’ representation of them is not accurate, often defaulting to stereotypes or only portraying them as parents or grandparents. If, that is, they appear in the media at all - less than 2 per cent of characters on prime time TV are aged 65+, despite being nearly 20 per cent of the population. And yet 65-79 is the age at which people claim to be most happy. (Sources: Tesco internal audience insight, International Longevity Centre, ONS.)

'Food Love Stories' is the long-standing creative idea that tells the everyday stories of food's role in enriching the relationships we have. This Food Love Story was inspired by a real group of sea swimmers, The Bluetits, whose members feature in the ad itself.

Credits:

Tesco Finest: Food Love Stories. Sue’s ‘Dive In’ Crispy Pork Noodles

Client name and title:

Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer

Emma Botton, Group Brand & Marketing Comms Director

George Rivers, Head of Food & Local Campaigns

Francesca Smedley, Campaign Manager

BBH Creative Team: Dan McCormack and Luke Boggins

BBH Chief Creative Officer: Stephen De Wolf

BBH Strategy Director: Laura Kinzett

BBH Senior Strategist: Alice Walker

BBH Business Lead: Samantha McLeod

BBH Account Director: Emily Ross / Graihagh Goode

BBH Account Manager: Sammy Bryson

Film Credits

BBH Producer: Nicole Southey

BBH Assistant Producer: Michelle Hagen

Production Company: Bold

Director: Kate McMullen

Executive Producer: Rob Godbold

Producer: Chris McBride

DoP: Martin Hill

Post Production: Black Kite

Editor/Editing House: Ben Corfield / Stitch

Sound: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Mike Bovill

Music Licensing: Black Sheep Music

Print Credits

BBH Producer: Rachel Clarke

Photographer: Tara Fisher @ Peter Bailey Co

Designer: Rob Wilson

Retoucher: George Lewis @ Wellcom

Media agency: Mediacom

