Latest Tesco 'Love Stories' spot from BBH targets older shoppers

It follows Tesco's own research that showed 78 per cent of people aged 60+ believe brands’ representation of them is not accurate, often defaulting to stereotypes or only portraying them as parents or grandparents. If, that is, they appear in the media at all - less than 2 per cent of characters on prime time TV are aged 65+, despite being nearly 20 per cent of the population. And yet 65-79 is the age at which people claim to be most happy. (Sources: Tesco internal audience insight, International Longevity Centre, ONS.)

'Food Love Stories' is the long-standing creative idea that tells the everyday stories of food's role in enriching the relationships we have. This Food Love Story was inspired by a real group of sea swimmers, The Bluetits, whose members feature in the ad itself.

Credits:

Tesco Finest: Food Love Stories. Sue’s ‘Dive In’ Crispy Pork Noodles

Client name and title:

Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer

Emma Botton, Group Brand & Marketing Comms Director

George Rivers, Head of Food & Local Campaigns

Francesca Smedley, Campaign Manager

BBH Creative Team: Dan McCormack and Luke Boggins

BBH Chief Creative Officer: Stephen De Wolf

BBH Strategy Director: Laura Kinzett

BBH Senior Strategist: Alice Walker

BBH Business Lead: Samantha McLeod

BBH Account Director: Emily Ross / Graihagh Goode

BBH Account Manager: Sammy Bryson

Film Credits

BBH Producer: Nicole Southey

BBH Assistant Producer: Michelle Hagen

Production Company: Bold

Director: Kate McMullen

Executive Producer: Rob Godbold

Producer: Chris McBride

DoP: Martin Hill

Post Production: Black Kite

Editor/Editing House: Ben Corfield / Stitch

Sound: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Mike Bovill

Music Licensing: Black Sheep Music

Print Credits

BBH Producer: Rachel Clarke

Photographer: Tara Fisher @ Peter Bailey Co

Designer: Rob Wilson

Retoucher: George Lewis @ Wellcom

Media agency: Mediacom