Latest Tesco 'Love Stories' spot from BBH targets older shoppers
Tesco's "Sue’s ‘Dive In’ Crispy Pork Noodles" shines a light on long standing friendships, and the role great food can play in strengthening them
18 August 2021
Tesco and Bartle Bogle Hegarty have responded to the absence of older people in advertising with its latest spot in the 'Food Love Stories' campaign.
The feel-good film features a group of real sea swimmers and is designed to boost Tesco's food quality perceptions, particularly amongst the discerning 55+ year-old shopper.
It follows Tesco's own research that showed 78 per cent of people aged 60+ believe brands’ representation of them is not accurate, often defaulting to stereotypes or only portraying them as parents or grandparents. If, that is, they appear in the media at all - less than 2 per cent of characters on prime time TV are aged 65+, despite being nearly 20 per cent of the population. And yet 65-79 is the age at which people claim to be most happy. (Sources: Tesco internal audience insight, International Longevity Centre, ONS.)
'Food Love Stories' is the long-standing creative idea that tells the everyday stories of food's role in enriching the relationships we have. This Food Love Story was inspired by a real group of sea swimmers, The Bluetits, whose members feature in the ad itself.
Credits:
Tesco Finest: Food Love Stories. Sue’s ‘Dive In’ Crispy Pork Noodles
Client name and title:
Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer
Emma Botton, Group Brand & Marketing Comms Director
George Rivers, Head of Food & Local Campaigns
Francesca Smedley, Campaign Manager
BBH Creative Team: Dan McCormack and Luke Boggins
BBH Chief Creative Officer: Stephen De Wolf
BBH Strategy Director: Laura Kinzett
BBH Senior Strategist: Alice Walker
BBH Business Lead: Samantha McLeod
BBH Account Director: Emily Ross / Graihagh Goode
BBH Account Manager: Sammy Bryson
Film Credits
BBH Producer: Nicole Southey
BBH Assistant Producer: Michelle Hagen
Production Company: Bold
Director: Kate McMullen
Executive Producer: Rob Godbold
Producer: Chris McBride
DoP: Martin Hill
Post Production: Black Kite
Editor/Editing House: Ben Corfield / Stitch
Sound: 750mph
Sound Engineer: Mike Bovill
Music Licensing: Black Sheep Music
Print Credits
BBH Producer: Rachel Clarke
Photographer: Tara Fisher @ Peter Bailey Co
Designer: Rob Wilson
Retoucher: George Lewis @ Wellcom
Media agency: Mediacom