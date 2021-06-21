Prostate Cancer UK celebrates dads in new campaign

Men’s health charity Prostate Cancer UK has launched a fully integrated campaign aiming to raise donations and help the charity save more dads from the deadly disease.

Tapping into the craze of ‘Dad Dancing’ on TikTok and YouTube, BBH has created a UGC-led film which celebrates dads, featuring real-life footage of them showing off their dance moves. The social film, created by Jennifer Ashton and Oliver Short, is set to the track ‘The Key The Secret’ by Urban Cookie Collective. It features some much-loved faces, including a member of all-dad dance crew The Outta Puff Daddys.

In a poignant moment in the final scene, viewers see a girl dancing alone, with a space for her dad by her side. As the music pauses, a line appears which reads ‘Imagine a day without our fathers’ before the father reappears and continues dancing with his daughter.

The media schedule, planned and booked by the7stars, runs across TV, BVOD, digital OOH, Online Video and Social Media. The campaign also featured a PR activation, in partnership with pizza delivery chain Papa John’s, which took away their ‘Papa’ to highlight the fathers, dads and papas that are taken from us by the disease.

Finally, a nationwide DOOH campaign is running across shopping malls, pubs, and Clear Channel's large format Storm network including the iconic Chiswick Towers site. The executions feature loveable ‘Dadisms’ as headlines such as ‘Dad dancing’ and ‘Dad jokes’, with the word ‘dad’ crossed out. Under each, the ads read ‘Imagine a day without our fathers. Help save more dads this Father’s Day’ with a link to donate via Prostate Cancer UK’s website.

Ali Day, Director of Communications at Prostate CancerUK, said: “This campaign aims to encourage people to imagine what life would be like without fathers; without the selfless, funny, brilliant things they do that make them great - the care, the jokes, the dancing, the things we miss when they’re lost too soon.” “We need to get an important message out there and connect with men and their families across the UK, and there is no better way to do this than through the reach of a multi-faceted and nationwide approach at a symbolic time of year, Father’s Day.”

Nick Gill, BBH Creative Director, added: “We’re very proud of the important work we do with our amazing client, Prostate Cancer UK. This campaign builds on the ‘Men, we are with you’ message we’ve been delivering.”