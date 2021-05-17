Dulux celebrates being indoors again

Dulux, the UK’s leading paint brand, has unveiled a new campaign celebrating the return of the indoors as lockdown restrictions ease across the country.

As of Monday May 17th, people can return to mixing indoors with friends and family. And with 85% of Brits having undertaken some home improvements during the lockdown, there will be a lot of homes waiting to be shown off. (Source: InsightDIY.co.uk)

To celebrate this, after a long period of only being able to socialise in the great outdoors, Dulux is going live with an ad which reads ‘Get in! Here’s to going back indoors.’ The campaign, created by BBH London, will run as full-page ads in national newspapers including The Guardian and Evening Standard, as well as across social media.

Felipe Guimarães, Creative Director at BBH, said: “This last year being told to get back indoors was nothing to celebrate. But as the British summer is not in our favour and most of the country has renovated their homes, going indoors is something we can’t wait to enjoy. Being allowed indoors, GET IN!”

Ewa Moxham, Dulux Lead, added: “Our homes have been the focus of our lives for more than a year now and the desire to meet outdoors was somewhat scuppered by the Great British weather. So, today we’re celebrating the freedom to go out or stay in - whether that’s popping to the local or having people in our homes to show off all our new DIY projects, albeit remembering to respect the latest government advice."