Bartle Bogle Hegarty

BBH believes in the power of difference to make a difference. We call this zagging. It’s how we commit to creativity to change the fortunes of brands and businesses.

We started in London in 1982 and our first ad for Levi’s showed a herd of white sheep looking in one direction and one black sheep looking up and out in the opposite direction. This picture was accompanied by a simple statement that read ‘When the world zigs, zag’.

Zagging wins customers and share. It helps you outmanoeuvre your competitors. It makes your marketing more efficient.

After seven years of partnership, we’ve achieved an ROI of £13.65 for every £1 spent with Tesco, helped Tesco Mobile reach its highest ever score for consideration and grow its pay monthly customer base by 6%, grew Burger King’s customer penetration by 9ppt, helping generate a 100% uplift of Whopper sales and enabled Audi to grow 7.6 times faster than the UK car market. It’s why we see effectiveness as our superpower – after all, we are IPA Effectiveness Agency of the Year.



Our people

In 2022, we completed our new leadership team which marks an especially important year for BBH as we celebrate our 40th birthday. Alex Grieve, one of the most decorated creative leaders in the industry became our new CCO, joining Helen Rhodes (ECD) to complete our creative leadership in London. The new team is headed up by CEO Karen Martin (Campaign’s Agency Leader of the Year 2021), Managing Director Holly Ripper, Joint CSOs Will Lion and Simon Gregory and Chief Production Officer Stephen Ledger-Lomas. They have wasted no time in proving themselves a force to be reckoned with, earning the title of WARC’s most effective agency in Europe and securing new-business wins like Barclaycard. Not to mention opening a brand new office in Dublin.



The work

We genuinely believe in the power of partnerships at BBH. From our enduring long-term partnerships with Audi, Tesco and Barclays to our more recent relationships with Ribena and Barclaycard, we believe in bringing brand and business together. As our founders once said: “Our objective is effectiveness, our strategy is creativity.”

Most recently, we have:

Ribena

Ribena helps people laugh through life’s little stumbles. Introducing the tag line ‘Chin up’.