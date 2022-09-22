Experian Enlists A Credit-Savvy Chameleon To Help People Save

BBH brings to life in a brand new film, a chameleon that steers consumers towards better credit choices and is so keen to impart its credit wisdom, that it interrupts the most intimate of settings. One execution features a chameleon gate-crashing bath time, emerging from the bubbles on a sponge to the soundtrack of Rick Ross’ Hustlin, while a man relaxes and scrolls through credit card options on his phone. The chameleon declares ‘Here to help you bro’, before using its ballistic tongue to change the existing screen to one showing Experian’s credit card options. Ever eager to impart advice, the 30”-second spot ends with the chameleon hugging the side of a toilet bowl, waving the man’s toothbrush and saying: ‘remember to brush’’, before the reptile accidentally drops the toothbrush into the toilet.

The campaign ends with the message: ‘Before you do credit cards, Do Experian first,’ reinforcing that in the current economic climate it’s more important than ever for people to find the right credit solutions for them.

The campaign breaks across TV, radio and online, featuring a 30” spot on credit cards, with two further 30” spots focusing on mortgages and loans running from 12th October.

Uche Ezugwu, creative director at BBH said: “The chameleon entering the stage to a Rick Ross soundtrack will hopefully put a smile on people’s faces while pointing them in the right direction for better deals on credit cards, loans and mortgages.”

Louise Nickson, chief marketing officer at Experian Consumer Services said: “Our friendly and helpful chameleon appears when people need him most, stopping them from sleepwalking into the wrong decisions and helping them find the best deal for them, reflecting how Experian can help consumers to make better financial decisions.”