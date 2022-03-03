There's Comfort In Melancholy: Why We Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Sad Ads

I once worked with a brand that wouldn’t allow the word “no” in a headline. Even though the “no” was used to highlight the absence of something undesirable. “How about 'never'?” I asked. “Absolutely not”. “How about 'nothing'? Like 'nothing holds us back'?” I ventured. “Under no circumstances”.

There’s a commonly held belief that negativity in advertising should be avoided at all costs. Does this ad contain language that isn’t wholly positive? Careful now. Does the narrative arc contain a moment of tension, confusion or conflict? You’re on thin ice. Does your campaign make people feel uncomfortable, melancholy or - at worst - sad? Go straight to jail, do not pass go, do not collect £200.

This school of marketing thought - which I’m calling “exclusive positivity” - is the relentless pursuit of work that elicits only happy, positive emotion in creative testing; presumed to directly correlate with “brand love”. The absence of “frowny faces” is viewed as a success. The only issue being that this approach overlooks two truths of human behaviour: 1.Sometimes sadness makes us feel better. 2.Sometimes sadness is necessary to feel happiness/spark action/inspire.

1: Sometimes sadness makes us feel better

If we take the first point - “sometimes sadness makes us feel better” - I turn to the patron saint of deep feelings, Joni Mitchell, who sings “there’s comfort in melancholy”. Wallowing can make us feel better. Countless memes exemplify this experience.