Tesco Mobile and BBH launch tongue-in-cheek campaign
The integrated campaign calls out the frustration of unwelcome mid-contract price hikes
18 February 2022
Tesco Mobile has launched a new integrated campaign across social, digital, press, radio and OOH, calling out the frustration felt by consumers after receiving unwelcome mid-contract price hikes.
Created by agency BBH, the tongue-in-cheek creative uses food puns to mirror customers’ outrage when prices rise in the middle of their contract period.
The work continues Tesco’s ‘Supermarket Mobile’ positioning and highlights that on average customers could lose £107 over their contract if they stick with one of the big four mobile networks that introduce yearly price hikes.
The work launches from 18 February and will run until the end of March.
1/2BBH, Tesco Mobile
2/2BBH, Tesco Mobile
Rachel Swift, Tesco Mobile CMO, said: “This year, mid-contract price increases are at their highest ever and when customers are facing a cost of living crisis they couldn’t have come at a more challenging time. At Tesco Mobile, the price our customers pay when they sign up is the price they pay for the life of their contract.”
Uche Ezugwu, creative director at BBH, added: “As soon as I heard about this proposition, I knew this was too good an opportunity to pass up. It's not often you get to vent your anger on a poster and talk about mushrooms at the same time.”
CREDITS
Client: Tesco Mobile
Chief marketing officer: Rachel Swift
Head of brand and marketing: Emma Herridge
Campaign lead: Lawrence Hamilton
Campaign manager: Rebecca Greenhalgh
Campaign executive: Andy Ward
Creative Agency: BBH
Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu
Art Director: Susan Mansfield
Copywriter: Donna Williams
Business Lead: Holly Ripper
Account Manager: Keren Jones
Account Manager: Georgia Hanscott
Account Executive: Alexandra Keenan
Group Strategy Director: Richard Madden
Strategy Director: Ed Kurland
Strategists: Harry Guild, Anna Simpkin
Agency Producers: Beth Mechem, Kevin McCloat, Rebecca Ellis
Photographer: Dan Matthews