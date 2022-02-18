Tesco Mobile and BBH launch tongue-in-cheek campaign

Tesco Mobile has launched a new integrated campaign across social, digital, press, radio and OOH, calling out the frustration felt by consumers after receiving unwelcome mid-contract price hikes.

Created by agency BBH, the tongue-in-cheek creative uses food puns to mirror customers’ outrage when prices rise in the middle of their contract period.

The work continues Tesco’s ‘Supermarket Mobile’ positioning and highlights that on average customers could lose £107 over their contract if they stick with one of the big four mobile networks that introduce yearly price hikes.

The work launches from 18 February and will run until the end of March.