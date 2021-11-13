Tesco Christmas Ad Shows Nothing's Stopping Us This Season
BBH’s festive campaign for Tesco is determined to celebrate – no matter what
13 November 2021
BBH's Christmas campaign for Tesco aims to help the nation ensure nothing gets in the way of the festivities this year.
Backed by Queen’s “Don’t stop me now”, the film celebrates the nation’s spirit of joyful defiance and determination to have a good Christmas this year no matter what happens. Whether it’s a broken down car, covid travel restrictions, or a stubborn Elf, this Christmas… nothing’s stopping us.
The ad opens outside a Tesco store with a woman who is determined that nothing will stop her from enjoying Christmas dinner with her family, and follows her as she embarks on her journey home after being offered “a little help” from a Tesco worker.
Moving between iconic Christmas moments, Tesco depicts each scene as a triumph of celebration, despite the hurdles encountered along the way.
BBH’s insight is based on Tesco’s research showing that 86 per cent of UK adults admit that nothing will stop them from having a joyful Christmas this year. Whether you are cautiously re-entering the world or diving right back in, Tesco shows that it is here to help release that much-missed Christmas joy.
BBH worked in partnership with Mediacom to produce a fully integrated through-the-line campaign. The TV ad comes in a 90-second, 60-second and two 30-second versions. As well as TV, the campaign includes press, OOH, radio, social, in-store and PR, launching on Saturday November 13 at 20:45 on ITV1 during The Chase Celebrity Special.
Alessandra Bellini, the chief customer officer at Tesco, said: “We know that Christmas is a hugely important time for many of our customers and, after last year’s events, that is truer now than ever. Whenever we set out to create our campaigns, we want to be sure that we capture how the nation really feels and reflect that. Our research revealed that people are looking forward to meaningful get-togethers with their loved ones again and given the backdrop of cancelled plans of last year they won’t let anything stop them having a proper celebration this year.
“This got us thinking about all the little things that have the potential to get in our way – from running out of mince pies to running late to a Christmas party - and the nation’s determined spirit that ensures we’ll overcome them all. We hope our joyful festive ad will resonate and put a smile on people’s faces as we prepare for a season of well-deserved celebrations. After all, this Christmas, nothing’s stopping us.”
Tesco’s campaign was developed by BBH creative directors Christine Turner and Kevin Masters, and directed by Si and Ad from Academy films.
Christine Turner and Kevin Masters of BBH said: “After the last one, this Christmas had to be a cracker, so our campaign is a rallying cry to show we’re made of harder stuff this year, and nothing’s stopping us. And who better to show this than our scooting gran weaving her way through a joyfully defiant nation as they tackle anything thrown at them.”
