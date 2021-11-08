Amazon and Lucky Generals celebrate kindness this Christmas with new Adele song

Adele's unreleased single Hold On provides the soundtrack to the ad, which finishes the end-line: “Kindness. The greatest gift of all.”

The spot, by Lucky Generals, was directed by Trey Edward Schults and produced by Jacob Swan Hyam through Academy Films.

Ed Smith, EU general manager of integrated marketing at Amazon, said: “The past 18 months have been challenging for people across the globe, including many young adults. Our time together cannot be taken for granted. So, this year, while the world will not be totally back to normal, opportunities for kindness and connection will take on a newfound importance.”