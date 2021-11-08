Amazon and Lucky Generals celebrate kindness this Christmas with new Adele song
Amazon has kicked off its Christmas campaign with a spot showing how giving is the greatest gift of all
08 November 2021
Amazon's 60-second Christmas ad shows a woman attempting to return to a normal life following the pandemic.
However she experiences anxiety - something that is noticed by a well-meaning neighbour who then uses Amazon to send her a gift.
Adele's unreleased single Hold On provides the soundtrack to the ad, which finishes the end-line: “Kindness. The greatest gift of all.”
The spot, by Lucky Generals, was directed by Trey Edward Schults and produced by Jacob Swan Hyam through Academy Films.
Ed Smith, EU general manager of integrated marketing at Amazon, said: “The past 18 months have been challenging for people across the globe, including many young adults. Our time together cannot be taken for granted. So, this year, while the world will not be totally back to normal, opportunities for kindness and connection will take on a newfound importance.”