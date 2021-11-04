Lucky Generals and Co-op Funeralcare unveil poignant campaign
The campaign, called ‘Life Stories’, is supported by a seven-figure television campaign
Co-op Funeralcare has launched a new campaign by Lucky Generals to support its ‘personal every step of the way’ proposition across both its funeral plans and services.
‘Life Stories’ features heart-warming photographs and family video footage that tell the stories of three individuals. The ads take audiences through Jyoti’s passion for dancing, Tony and his love for motorcycles, and Philip and his life as a fisherman.
The campaign focuses on the importance of arranging a funeral that represents the loves and passions that makes a person’s life story by taking us on a journey of their lives, memories, birthdays with family and first dates, all told by a loved one. The end of the ads communicates how Co-op offers tailored and personal funeral services to cater for everyone; from black motorbikes accompanying a specialised hearse and direct cremation services.
The media strategy, created by Dentsu Aegis Network, is designed to reach 98 per cent of the UK population over the age of 45, through various media channels including TV, out of home, radio, and podcasts. The latter showcases how discussing your funeral wishes should no longer be a daunting subject, with hosts adding their own personality to the topic.
The work launched on 3rd November across channels including Sky, Channel 4, and ITV.
Helen Smith, chief commercial officer of Life Services at Co-op, said: “We wanted to create a campaign which emphasised the never-ending possibilities when it comes to personalising a funeral, ensuring each send-off represents the life of the individual – from motor cycle hearses, pet dogs as part of the cortege, and coffins in just about any design or colour you could wish for.”