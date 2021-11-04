Lucky Generals and Co-op Funeralcare unveil poignant campaign

Co-op Funeralcare has launched a new campaign by Lucky Generals to support its ‘personal every step of the way’ proposition across both its funeral plans and services.

‘Life Stories’ features heart-warming photographs and family video footage that tell the stories of three individuals. The ads take audiences through Jyoti’s passion for dancing, Tony and his love for motorcycles, and Philip and his life as a fisherman.

The campaign focuses on the importance of arranging a funeral that represents the loves and passions that makes a person’s life story by taking us on a journey of their lives, memories, birthdays with family and first dates, all told by a loved one. The end of the ads communicates how Co-op offers tailored and personal funeral services to cater for everyone; from black motorbikes accompanying a specialised hearse and direct cremation services.