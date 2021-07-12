Co-op promotes recycling scheme through Lucky Generals

The scheme will make soft plastic recycling units available at 1500 Co-op stores now and 2300 by November, and will see the convenience retailer become the first UK supermarket to have fully recyclable food packaging by the end of this month- helping to tackle the confusing postcode lottery of kerbside collections.

The spot debuted in ITV's Coronation Street and Coronation Street viewers will also notice the recycling units arrival on the cobbles during the latter part of this year, as part of the ongoing partnership between Co-op & ITV.

The nationwide roll out of recycling units ensures Co-op’s own food packing as well as hard to recycle products from other supermarkets such as crisp packets, bread bags, single-use carrier bags and bags-for-life, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and pet-food pouches are easily recyclable in every community.

Ali Jones, Customer Director, Co-op said at Co-op, said: “I’m so proud of this campaign which encompasses many of the things Co-op stands for; community, co-operation, caring for the environment and convenience for our customers. We have always been at the forefront of removing hidden plastic and unnecessary packaging, and this new scheme aims to help communities across the UK to make small changes that together will add up to a big difference for our environment.”

Danny Hunt, Creative Director at Lucky Generals, said: “Co-op has always been set apart from other supermarkets due to their emphasis on honest human values.

This next step with recycling soft plastics reflects Co-op’s concern for our environment and shows that we can all do our bit to protect all that lovely normalness that we all too often take for granted."