Video meeting platform Whereby launches first brand campaign from Lucky Generals
Whereby, the Norwegian video meeting challenger, has launched its first above-the-line campaign entitled ‘Where better meetings happen’
10 May 2021
Created by Lucky Generals and directed by Jeffrey Max, the 30-second ad focuses on the pain points of remote working. It features a man being increasingly tormented by video conferencing technical issues becoming trapped in a nightmarish world, where the errors of the video meetings manifest as physical nightmares.
The campaign will run online, on channels such as LinkedIn, YouTube and WeTransfer in the UK and US.
Whereby’s CMO, Ryan Bonnici, said: “We’ve all been through some horrendous video calls in the past year. This advert is a fun way of triggering some of those challenges and showing users that there is a better way. Whereby’s entire ethos is to build trust and humanize meetings – even if they take place behind a screen. Video meetings need to be seen more than just a means to an end.”
“The concept of 'Where better meetings happen' encapsulates our brand and product. It’s fun, cheeky and holds a mirror up to those things we might accept but really shouldn’t. Flexible working is rightly here to stay and we’re proud to make life a little bit easier for millions across the globe.”
Andy Nairn, Founding Partner at Lucky Generals, added: “The film mirrors the traumatising everyday horrors we’ve all experienced in video meetings, from minor glitches to complete technical meltdowns that leave us frustrated and ever so slightly sweaty. At those times we’ve all wished we had a secret door to save us from the nightmare.”
Credits:
Brand: Whereby
Creative agency: Lucky Generals
Director: Fatal Farm
Production Company Producer: Giles Skillicorn
Production Company: Agile
Editor: JP Blunt
Sound: Aaron Taffel @ Rascal