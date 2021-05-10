Video meeting platform Whereby launches first brand campaign from Lucky Generals

The campaign will run online, on channels such as LinkedIn, YouTube and WeTransfer in the UK and US.

Whereby’s CMO, Ryan Bonnici, said: “We’ve all been through some horrendous video calls in the past year. This advert is a fun way of triggering some of those challenges and showing users that there is a better way. Whereby’s entire ethos is to build trust and humanize meetings – even if they take place behind a screen. Video meetings need to be seen more than just a means to an end.”

“The concept of 'Where better meetings happen' encapsulates our brand and product. It’s fun, cheeky and holds a mirror up to those things we might accept but really shouldn’t. Flexible working is rightly here to stay and we’re proud to make life a little bit easier for millions across the globe.”

Andy Nairn, Founding Partner at Lucky Generals, added: “The film mirrors the traumatising everyday horrors we’ve all experienced in video meetings, from minor glitches to complete technical meltdowns that leave us frustrated and ever so slightly sweaty. At those times we’ve all wished we had a secret door to save us from the nightmare.”

