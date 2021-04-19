Taylors asks: ‘What if everything was this simple?’ in latest campaign from Lucky Generals
Lucky Generals has created a launch campaign for Taylors of Harrogate new range of coffees that are designed to appeal to busy adults who want simple, decent coffee without the fuss and confusion.
Eschewing fancy names, the new coffees are just called Latte, Espresso and Cafetière. To demonstrate the simplicity of the new products Lucky Generals has created a launch campaign asking the question “What if everything was this simple?”.
Building on the tone from its previous Taylors work, the creative features a 30-something woman drinking the new coffee and daydreaming about how life would be if things were as simple as Taylors’ new range, taking her on a bizarre and amusing journey through an alternate life, where she gets everything she wants with ease.
From marrying the postman by simply asking him if he wants to get married, to winning the game show “Who Wants to Win a Sizable Sum” by simply saying “me”. The ad concludes with the woman finally deciding she actually just wants to be a stingray and her husband and son throwing her off of a pier and into the sea. The end line says: “Taylors. Great coffee made simple.”
This is the third campaign Lucky Generals has created with Taylors of Harrogate. It consists of a 60-second, a 30-second and two 10-second TVCs, which will go live April 19th. There will also be OOH work that will run across the UK including bus wraps in London, and digital work across Facebook, Instagram and food and drink websites.
Charlie Hurst at Lucky Generals said: “It’s not often you see a woman turn into a stingray in a coffee ad, but then again, it’s not often you see coffees that are simply named what they are!”
Kelly Wright at Taylors of Harrogate added: “This new range is for people who want great tasting coffee which has been named simply for the way they drink it. This new campaign shows just how brilliant life can be if everything was that simple. If only!”
Credits:
Brand: Taylors of Harrogate
Creative agency: Lucky Generals
Media agency: Goodstuff
Director: Randy Krallman
Production Company Producer: Gustav Geldenhuys
Production Company: Smuggler
Editor: Matt Pochettino/Marshall Street Editors
Post-production: ETC
Post Producer - Jon Purton
Grade: Jason Wallis
Sound: Aaron Taffel/Rascal Post
Music composition: Goldstein Music