Taylors asks: ‘What if everything was this simple?’ in latest campaign from Lucky Generals

Lucky Generals has created a launch campaign for Taylors of Harrogate new range of coffees that are designed to appeal to busy adults who want simple, decent coffee without the fuss and confusion.

Eschewing fancy names, the new coffees are just called Latte, Espresso and Cafetière. To demonstrate the simplicity of the new products Lucky Generals has created a launch campaign asking the question “What if everything was this simple?”.

Building on the tone from its previous Taylors work, the creative features a 30-something woman drinking the new coffee and daydreaming about how life would be if things were as simple as Taylors’ new range, taking her on a bizarre and amusing journey through an alternate life, where she gets everything she wants with ease.

From marrying the postman by simply asking him if he wants to get married, to winning the game show “Who Wants to Win a Sizable Sum” by simply saying “me”. The ad concludes with the woman finally deciding she actually just wants to be a stingray and her husband and son throwing her off of a pier and into the sea. The end line says: “Taylors. Great coffee made simple.”