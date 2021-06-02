Lucky Generals creates social film for plant-based tea drinkers for Yorkshire Tea

Using the insight that tea is called a “cuppa” everywhere else, but in Yorkshire it’s a brew, it shows an enthusiastic Yorkshire Tea employee called Craig presenting the collaboration with Alpro’s ‘My Cuppa’ by saying “cuppa” and not “brew”.

The campaign reflects an increase in use of plant-based products - Alpro’s new product ‘My Cuppa’ offers consumers a plant-based drink that doesn't change the taste or curdle in tea.

The 65-second social film feature’s Craig’s morning routine as he preps his meeting. Worried he won't be able to rewire years of innate psychological training to say “Brew” instead of “Cuppa” he uses his morning routine to repeat, ‘my cuppa, my cuppa, my cuppa…’ even calling his wife “Cuppa”.