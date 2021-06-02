Lucky Generals creates social film for plant-based tea drinkers for Yorkshire Tea
Yorkshire Tea announces collaboration with Alpro
02 June 2021
Using the insight that tea is called a “cuppa” everywhere else, but in Yorkshire it’s a brew, it shows an enthusiastic Yorkshire Tea employee called Craig presenting the collaboration with Alpro’s ‘My Cuppa’ by saying “cuppa” and not “brew”.
The campaign reflects an increase in use of plant-based products - Alpro’s new product ‘My Cuppa’ offers consumers a plant-based drink that doesn't change the taste or curdle in tea.
The 65-second social film feature’s Craig’s morning routine as he preps his meeting. Worried he won't be able to rewire years of innate psychological training to say “Brew” instead of “Cuppa” he uses his morning routine to repeat, ‘my cuppa, my cuppa, my cuppa…’ even calling his wife “Cuppa”.
The work will run on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Nick Bird, creative director at Lucky Generals, said: “Nothing comes between a Yorkshire person and their brew... not even a plant-based alternative named ‘My Cuppa’.”
Lucy Jordan, brand manager at Yorkshire Tea, said: “More and more tea drinkers are in search of a plant-based drink that brings out the best in their brew. So when we tried My Cuppa from Alpro, we knew we had to help spread the word. We really do love everything about it, apart from the name.”
David Jiscoot, marketing director for Alpro UK & Ireland, added: “So many of us feel passionately about our beloved cuppa, from the taste and colour to the name. But at least we can all agree that Alpro My Cuppa makes a cracking cup of tea and what better way to prove that than with the seal of approval from the experts at Yorkshire Tea, even if the name is still up for debate. We’ll let this one brew.”