Lucky Generals creates new brand platform for Little Moons

The creative features other worldly settings of block colours and upbeat music. In ‘Necks Appeal’ two people eat Little Moons as their necks elongate and twist in delight. In ‘The Flavour System’ a woman enjoys a Little Moon while floating on a massive mochi ice cream ball, while smaller versions orbit around her. A third film will follow in 2022.

The work launches on 27th September during Gogglebox and First Dates. The ads follow a one-off mural at Ferdinand St in Camden and an OOH and social campaign all created by Lucky Generals, with MediaHub having done all the media planning and buying. The campaign will also run in France and Germany as well as the UK.

Vickie Ridley at Lucky Generals, said: “We wanted the work to reflect the joy you feel when eating a Little Moon…or twenty Little Moons…”

Ross Farquhar at Little Moons, added: “Developing a brand platform and campaign that captured why the world has fallen in love with Little Moons was no mean feat, especially given they’re unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. Thankfully Lucky Generals have done just that, and I’m both proud and excited for what’s to come.”

