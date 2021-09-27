Lucky Generals creates new brand platform for Little Moons
Agency launches first major campaign for the brand since winning the account at the end of 2020
27 September 2021
Lucky Generals has embarked on an other-worldly trip out to launch Little Moons’ new brand platform; ‘Ice Cream From Another World’.
The campaign and new platform aim to reflect the joyfully uplifting and unusual sensation of eating Little Moons mochi ice cream, while also building brand fame as the company looks to become one of the biggest ice cream businesses in Europe.
The campaign, directed by Em Cole through 1stAveMachine currently consists of two 20 second films ‘The Flavour System’ and ‘Necks Appeal’.
The creative features other worldly settings of block colours and upbeat music. In ‘Necks Appeal’ two people eat Little Moons as their necks elongate and twist in delight. In ‘The Flavour System’ a woman enjoys a Little Moon while floating on a massive mochi ice cream ball, while smaller versions orbit around her. A third film will follow in 2022.
The work launches on 27th September during Gogglebox and First Dates. The ads follow a one-off mural at Ferdinand St in Camden and an OOH and social campaign all created by Lucky Generals, with MediaHub having done all the media planning and buying. The campaign will also run in France and Germany as well as the UK.
Vickie Ridley at Lucky Generals, said: “We wanted the work to reflect the joy you feel when eating a Little Moon…or twenty Little Moons…”
Ross Farquhar at Little Moons, added: “Developing a brand platform and campaign that captured why the world has fallen in love with Little Moons was no mean feat, especially given they’re unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. Thankfully Lucky Generals have done just that, and I’m both proud and excited for what’s to come.”
Credits:
Agency - Lucky Generals
Brand - Little Moons
Media Agency - MediaHub
Credits for TVC
Director - Em Cole
Production company - 1stAvenueMachine
Exec Producer - Kerry Smart
Producer - Mike Capon
DOP - Ben Magahy
Post Production - Okay Studio
Edit - Nikolaj Belzer
Grade - Ruth Wardell
VFX - Bevis Jones
Post Producer - Karan Chhatwal
Exec Post Producer - Madeline Chapman
Sound Design - Aaron Taffel @ Rascal Post
Credits for OOH / Social
Photographer - Lydia Whitmore
Production Company - One Represents
CG and Post Production - Dusk Studio
Design & Artwork - Lucky Studios
Mural - Global Street Art Agency