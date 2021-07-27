Co-op recycling campaign continues with ads outside rival stores

Co-op has extended its soft-plastic recycling campaign with the launch of a targeted OOH advertising, created by Lucky Generals, as well as a TikTok branded hashtag challenge – becoming the first UK grocer to do this.

Earlier this month, the ethical retailer revealed the roll-out of an in-store recycling scheme for soft plastic, plastic bags and product wrapping. Co-op will make soft plastic recycling units available at 2,300 by November, and will see the convenience retailer become the first UK supermarket to have fully recyclable food packaging by the end of this month- helping to tackle the confusing postcode lottery of kerbside collections.

Following the launch of its Summer TV campaign to announce the scheme, targeted ads have appeared today to remind consumers they can now recycle household soft plastics at Co-op, no matter where they shop or whatever brand the soft plastics are. The ads have been targeted to be in sites as close as one metre from another supermarket to drive home this point. This OOH campaign launches on 26th of July and will run throughout the summer.

As part of the campaign, Co-op has also launched a TikTok branded #CleanitScrunchitCoopit challenge. The TikTok community has embraced the challenge, with influential creators demonstrating how easy it is to collect and recycle soft plastics at home.

Mel Matson, Customer Communications and Propositions Director, Co-op said: The positive response to the launch of our in store soft plastic recycling scheme, and the accompanying marketing campaign has been amazing. When it comes to doing our bit for the environment, it shouldn’t matter where you shop, we should all be working together. That’s why I’m really excited to roll out this next phase of the campaign, which further demonstrates our commitment to co-operatively helping communities across the UK make small changes that together add up to a big difference.”

Danny Hunt, Creative Director at Lucky Generals, said: “When it comes to doing good, everyone’s welcome at Co-op. So, in the spirit of co-operation, we put our ads outside competitors’ stores to show that even if you shop somewhere else, you can now recycle your soft plastics at Co-op.”