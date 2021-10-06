Co-op ‘rebrands’ stores as Co-op26 to spark climate action conversation

The Co-op26 campaign celebrates the retailer’s partnership with ‘Count us In’ which aims to encourage one billion people to take practical steps in their own lives to reduce carbon pollution.

Count us In is made up of 16 steps that individuals can take to help reduce their own carbon impact, including eating more plants, switching energy suppliers, cutting down on food waste, repairing and reusing appliances, and sharing experiences with friends and colleagues to raise awareness around climate action.

Steve Murrells, chief executive of The Co-op Group, said: “Climate action needs to be truly accessible and inclusive in order to make the difference that’s so urgently needed. While the world looks to the COP26 conference to guide global leaders on how countries can accelerate change, we are shining a spotlight on how Co-op, our customers, members and colleagues can all play their part in the fight against climate change on a community level.

“Through the launch of the Co-op26 campaign and our partnership with Count us In, we want to grab the attention of communities all across the UK to get them thinking, asking questions and taking action, as well as equip them to use their voice and successfully activate the ‘tell your politician’ pledge.”