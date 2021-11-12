O2 Creates Bubl Army To Tackle Data Poverty In Christmas Ad
Created by VCCP London, the creative taps into the festive spirit of togetherness
12 November 2021
O2 has launched ‘We’re better, connected,’ the new Christmas campaign designed to promote the UK wide rollout of the National Databank, launched by Virgin Media O2 and Good Things Foundation to help tackle data poverty. The integrated campaign has been created by VCCP London, which will see mobile data donated to those in need this festive season.
For the first time ever, for ‘We’re better, connected,’ O2 has created a loveable Bubl army of reliable and loyal robots on an important mission this Christmas: to connect people across the country. Virgin Media O2 and Good Things Foundation are today rolling out the National Databank across the UK, as O2 pledges to donate even more free mobile data to those who need it. The company has pledged to gift 10GB of O2 data to the National Databank with every plan purchased between 1 November and 31 January and the launch is in response to the data crisis that sees 1.5 million homes in the UK currently without internet access.
The 60” hero film by VCCP London brings customers on a journey of connection, as the Bubl army tiptoes its way into the homes of those without access to the internet. The sweet creative encapsulates the nation’s mood this Christmas which celebrates treasured moments of connection rather than material goods. The determined little Bubl army harnesses the unifying role of the internet and the power of technology to make magical reunions with family, friends and loved ones possible. Bubl, standing in front of a huge screen, starts to emit whirrs and whistles and beeps. Through two gigantic speakers these sounds are translated for the first time ever into a synthesized voice which booms out around the auditorium. The Christmas ad will make its TV debut today, Friday November 12 during Gogglebox on Channel 4.
Simon Groves, director of brand & marcomms at Virgin Media O2 said: ‘This Christmas we wanted to celebrate the power of human connection – for everyone. Access to the internet is an everyday necessity many of us take for granted, and pledging even more O2 data to the National Databank is one step we can take to help to close the gap on digital inequality. Alongside VCCP London, we’ve translated this important message thanks to the helping hands of our loveable Bubl army, and the end result is a beautifully sweet film that encapsulates the true spirit of Christmas, and the strength of mobile data in helping to maintain connections in those moments where we cannot be together.’
The National Databank has been created by Virgin Media O2, together with Good Things Foundation, and it provides a central hub where community groups can access free ‘data voucher codes’ and SIM cards for anyone who needs them. Following the success of a three-month pilot, O2 has pledged to donate more data this Christmas, announcing that it will gift 10GB of data to the National Databank with every plan purchased between November 1 and January 31, tapping into the spirit of Christmas by unlocking free mobile data for those in need.
Jim Capp, creative director at VCCP London added: ‘Over the last 18 months in particular the internet has kept many of us connected to friends, family, entertainment and work. It’s an essential, but we’re incredibly conscious that millions still are without access to those simple connections - unable to work, bank, learn online, keep in touch with family and friends - imagine that. With Christmas being a time when connection is more important than ever, we’re proud that this campaign is supporting the National Databank in donating data to those who need it. That’s the true spirit of Christmas in my eyes.’
The fully integrated campaign ‘We’re better, connected’ is live from today and will run for the festive period. The hero TV spot will play out across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, and the creative will roll out across multiple formats including BVOD, OOH and OLV. As well as supporting key offers with tried and tested formats across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, O2 will also be running a social media activation which will see the brand building the ‘Store of the future’ in AR with Snap. From November 25, customers will be able to visit an O2 store in Snap and shop 3 hero Samsung products by clicking on them to explore more detail and even shop natively in app. The social media activation is a telco-first and if successful will roll out to Christmas and beyond.
Media has been planned and executed by Havas Media. PR is supported by Hope & Glory.
